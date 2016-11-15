SHARE

News briefs, Nov. 15, 2016

Board extends county attorney’s contract

Mesa County Attorney Patrick Coleman will serve another year, but with no salary increase.

The Mesa County Commission on Monday approved an extension of Coleman’s contract, but with no increase in his $140,000 salary.

“The county is not in a position to give any raises,” commission Chairwoman Rose Pugliese said.

The county is continuing to work on its budget, seeking to increase spending in the sheriff’s and district attorney’s office in the face of declining revenues.

Child abuse forum scheduled for tonight

The public is invited to attend a forum tonight to discuss child welfare issues in Mesa County and learn how they can help stem the growing rate of child abuse here.

The forum, which is being put on by the How Are The Children? initiative and The Daily Sentinel, will start at 6 p.m. at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Road.

Mesa County has the highest per-capita incidence of substantiated cases of child abuse, compared to a list of the 15 largest counties in Colorado.

With more than 16 cases per 1,000 children in 2014, that measures more than double the rate in Weld, Garfield or Denver counties and three times the rate of substantiated abuse in Pueblo county.

The forum will feature local experts and officials who will speak to their roles in supporting child welfare in the community, as well as reporters Erin McIntyre and Gabrielle Porter, who co-authored the Sentinel’s “Failure to Protect” series on child abuse in Mesa County, published in September.

The purpose is to discuss the problem of child abuse and to explore what community members can do to help.