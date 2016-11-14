SHARE

Nurse: Hospital’s cash woes no reason for panic

The financial struggles Community Hospital has endured in an effort to ensure it can pay for its new $58 million facility aren’t that different from what other industries and employers are experiencing in the Grand Valley, and shouldn’t be cause for alarm, according to a veteran nurse who works there.

And while it’s true that some nurses recently saw their wages dip, the truth is that the vast majority of the roughly 130 nurses at Community Hospital will make more money under a new incentive program, said Dustin Duncan, the lead clinical supervisor at Community.

Duncan offered a counterpoint to a source who told The Daily Sentinel last month that nursing staff lost money late this summer as part of a series of expense reductions.

Community President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Thomas told the Sentinel in October that the hospital has struggled with cash flow since completing the new four-story hospital at 2351 G Road in March. To account for that, the hospital ended its home health care program, delayed pay raises, reduced wages for some hourly employees and cut hours for some medical personnel.

A source close to the hospital who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retribution said nursing staff had their wages cut, and that a promised pay increase to offset the reductions hasn’t happened yet. The source said the hospital’s belt-tightening was leading some employees to quit or start looking for other jobs.

Duncan acknowledged that some Community Hospital employees are concerned, but claimed it’s no different from how workers are feeling in other workplaces and industries in the Grand Valley.

“Are people worried? Yes, they’re going to be worried. The economy is down. The county is having issues. The city is having issues. The school district is having issues. You can’t tell me St. Mary’s (Hospital) isn’t having issues,” he said.

Duncan has been a nurse for 25 years, including nearly the last five at Community. It’s a second stint there — he was the director of the emergency department from 2008 to 2010 — and he’s also worked at St. Mary’s.

He said the shift in the bonus program that’s been the source of consternation among some at Community will actually benefit most of the hospital’s nurses. He said a committee of nurses met, researched and recommended to the hospital’s senior leadership changes to an incentive program. He acknowledged he is one of them who will make more money under the new program, but he believes it’s more fair and equitable.

Previously, nurses at Community could earn more money based on projects they took on, internal committees on which they served and attendance at staff meetings. The more projects or committees, the more money they made — an arrangement that Duncan said forced nurses to choose between spending more time at the hospital and time at home or with their families.

The new incentive program rewards staff based on factors such as their level of education, years of experience and additional certifications, he said.

And while the promised raises haven’t come yet, he says it’s a matter of when, not if.

“It’s going to be a timing issue,” he said. “The raises will come.”

Duncan said he and other staff knew challenges would accompany the new hospital. But he said Thomas has been transparent about the hospital’s financial situation. He said Thomas has held forums with employees and routinely discusses where things stand for a particular month, as well as for the year.

“I think the culture is good,” Duncan said. “One thing that has brought me to Community and kept me at Community is I can walk up to the CEO in the cafeteria after working a night shift and ask him questions and I know I’m not going to get lip service, or that he’s going to tell me what he thinks I want to hear. He’s going to tell me the truth.”