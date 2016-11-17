Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

October boardings best ever at airport

111716_enplanements

By Gary Harmon
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Grand Junction Regional Airport was more popular from August to October than it has been in recent years.

The 22,046 passengers who boarded planes bound from the airport in October easily exceeded the five-year average of 19,425.

“It was the best October in history” for the airport, said Ty Minnick, finance director for the airport.

October also pushed the airport to 189,104 boardings for the year so far, a 2.5 percent increase over 184,533 at the same point in 2015.

The increase at the airport in general tracks the increase in air travel generally, said Debbie Kovalik, director of visitor and convention services for Grand Junction.

“The national trends are up for air travel, much of that is rate-driven,” Kovalik said, attributing the local increase as well to increased marketing.

“We have seen increases in coming and going out of Grand Junction. Rates and occupancy are going up and we know more people are here in quarters three and four,” Kovalik said. “Tourism goes as the airport goes.”

Boardings at the airport generally trended with the previous five years until August, when travel tends to dip.

The numbers, however, turned sharply upward and that trend seems to be continuing, said Kip Turner, executive director of the airport.

Early November numbers showed boardings up over the previous year, as well, Turner said.

The increase also boosted passenger landing-fee revenues for the month to $43,005, well over the budgeted amount of $37,435.

For the year, passenger landings fees are $427,615, or more than 7 percent greater than the airport took in at the end of October 2015, $398,002.

