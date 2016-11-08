Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

One hunter found, one still missing

By Dennis Webb
Monday, November 7, 2016

A missing hunter was found Monday morning on Grand Mesa, but the search for another hunter in a separate incident continued in Rio Blanco County.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue teams found the Grand Mesa hunter in good condition around 6 a.m. Monday in steep terrain about a three-hours hike from his camp near Bull Creek Reservoir.

The man had contacted authorities for help Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office says David Boelcke, 61, from Michigan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday near his hunting camp by Pagoda Lake.

His hunting partner told authorities the two were hunting near the lake and were supposed to meet for lunch but the hunter never showed up.

Authorities were notified Sunday of the man’s absence and a search began. Authorities on Monday, with the help of 36 searchers, dogs, aircraft and people on off-highway-vehicles, continued the search. Searchers plan to continue efforts today.

