‘Our little guy is gone’

Family, friends recall boy shot dead





QUICKREAD Neighbor arrested Jeremy James Mushrush, a neighbor of Caden Randolph, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, prohibited use of a weapon and attempting to influence a public servant, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. MEMORIAL FUND Friends and family members have set up accounts to accept donations to help Caden’s family with memorial service costs, meals and other expenses. Visit http://www.gofundme.com/donations-for-caden-randolph for details on how to donate.



Caden Eric Randolph stood up to bullies, loved to munch on his favorite snack-chips Takis and had a smile that could light up the room, his friends said.

The 11-year-old’s neighborhood friends and classmates from Grand Mesa Middle School said he was kind-hearted and loved to play Pokemon.

“If you looked into his eyes, you’d know that he was a happy person,” said classmate and neighbor Aubriana Franklin on Sunday afternoon while tears rolled down her cheeks. “I don’t think he deserved to die.”

Caden died Saturday night after he was shot while at a neighbor’s house at 3060 Sandpiper Ave. He was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died, according to earlier reports.

The Daily Sentinel was able to confirm Caden’s identity through interviews with family members and friends, and through fundraising efforts that have been set up online on his family’s behalf. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has not released Caden’s name because of its own protocol.

On Sunday morning, family members, neighbors and friends from school came, clad in jeans and boots, sweaters and slippers, to gather at a memorial that sprang up in the yard at the house on the corner of Sandpiper Avenue and Morning Dove Drive.

“I’m truly devastated and so is the family,” said aunt April Irwin, who lived with Caden. “We still can’t fathom what has happened, or our loss. ... We’re still just — we don’t know. We’re lost.”

Irwin, speaking in front of her home a few houses down from the memorial, turned toward it while tears rolled down her face.

“Our little guy is gone,” she said.

Down the street, neighbor Michelle Krubeck stood on the patch of grass near the memorial, encouraging approaching people to write a note on the posterboard and post online information for how to donate to the family. A passer-by who didn’t know Caden or his family, Krubeck was the first on the scene when the boy was shot, and called for help.

“I did the best I could,” Krubeck said. “But I couldn’t save him.”

After the shooting Krubeck stayed up all night with his family, offering her presence and trying to keep the families involved apart, she said.

“We’re family now,” Krubeck said.

Rose Carson stood nearby, looking at the memorial to the boy who rode the bus with her to Grand Mesa Middle School. Her hot-pink tank top showed the words scrawled on her arms in Sharpie: Caden I love you.

“I wish I would have been able to see him one last time,” Rose said, her voice catching.

“You didn’t want to see him like that,” Krubeck told her.

A woman approached the memorial, swaying as she was physically held up by two other people.

“The mother,” one neighbor whispered.

The woman sobbed while others tied balloons to the fence above a poster decorated with hearts, smiley faces and messages:

“Fly high child. Love you.”

“You are one strong soldier with one bright smile.”

“I miss you buddy.”

“Miss you little man.”

A few doors down, Ruth Mustian — whose daughter and son-in-law were Caden’s aunt and uncle — pushed her walker through her front yard, gathering flowers to bring to the memorial. She didn’t know Caden well — she said he was a well-mannered and somewhat quiet boy who would come into her yard to chat from time to time. Once he bought some of her flowers to give his mother.

“We never have control,” Mustian said as she stripped the leaves from a yellow rose. “We just keep praying for them. The family. That the Lord would get them through it.”

Neighbor suspected

A 41-year-old Grand Junction man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Caden Eric Randolph on Saturday night, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy James Mushrush, who lived down the street from Caden, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, prohibited use of a weapon and attempting to influence a public servant, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Carnes, who said no details about the shooting were available.

Carnes said Mushrush cooperated with authorities the night of the shooting, which was reported at 6:18 p.m. Saturday.

“He voluntarily came down to the sheriff’s last night … right after the incident and voluntarily gave a statement,” Carnes said. “He was free to leave. … He did not escape from us or anything like that.”

Mushrush told investigators he was going to stay at a hotel, Carnes said. Sunday morning, after investigators interviewed more people and processed the shooting scene, that “led us back to (Mushrush) as being our suspect,” Carnes said.

A judge signed a warrant for Mushrush’s arrest, and deputies went to look for him at area hotels. Before investigators found him, Mushrush found out he was being sought and called dispatch from the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 659 Market St., to turn himself in, Carnes said.

“He came out and was arrested without incident,” Carnes said.

Carnes said investigators have no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the shooting. Court records have been sealed in connection to the shooting.

Members of Caden’s family told The Daily Sentinel that the boy was at a sleepover at 3060 Sandpiper Ave. when the shooting occurred, earlier reports said. The home is owned by Karly Bach and the late Travis Oropeza, according to county records.

Karly Bach appears to have a relationship with Mushrush, according to information on social media, although The Daily Sentinel wasn’t able to confirm the link.