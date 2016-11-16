SHARE

Page-Parsons Jewelers to close by end of year







After helping people celebrate their most special occasions for 52 years, a Grand Junction landmark is closing its doors.

Page-Parsons Jewelers is liquidating its merchandise, with a plan to close by the end of the year.

“It is what I want, and it’s what I need to do,” owner Peggy Page said. “We had a wonderful run.”

She has worked at the store since she was a teenager, when her parents, Mancel and Anna Page, bought the shop from George Parsons in 1964. The store originally opened in 1895 under the name “Roberts The Jeweler,” and the Pages moved the business to its current location at 444 Main St.

Page became a certified gemologist in 1978, the first woman to do so in Colorado, and Mancel gave her the responsibility of appraisals after she earned that certification.

Mancel, who had earned the nickname “Pid” for his mechanical aptitude “piddling around,” fixed watches during World War II and kept doing so until he died two years ago at age 91. Though he retired from the business, he kept coming into the shop until just four days before he passed away.

One of Mancel’s legacies is the two-hour free parking along Main Street, which he fought for when there was an attempt to charge 50 cents an hour per meter, Page said.

The full-service jewelers earned customers over the years with a reputation for service, quality and integrity, Page said. She’ll miss the customers the most, who have become extended family in many cases.

After years of engagements, anniversaries, holidays, and other life events, the Pages have grown close to many in the community. They’ve rejoiced over the happy times with them and cried during the sad times, and know who’s going through chemo, who just had a baby and who has been recently widowed. They’ve heard generations of engaged couples tell the stories of how they met, and seen them return to the store for jewelry to celebrate other special life moments.

Page-Parsons has been a fixture on Main Street so long that locals call them for random information, asking when the Parade of Lights will start. Others stop in to browse and take a candy from the always-full dish on the counter.

Now, it’s time to close, but Page doesn’t want people to be sad. It’s just time. “It’s hard to be an institution,” she said.

Her children, Jeff Page, Wendy Joy and Amy Kelly, all have their own careers and families, and aren’t interested in taking on the shop, though they’ve helped out plenty over the years.

Page, sitting on the bench dedicated to her father in front of the store, said she’s scaled back her hours in the past two years, mostly due to health reasons. But it’s hard because “customers want me,” she said. She’s 67 and has had knee and back surgeries in the past few years, and it’s time to rest.

While the shop has tightened its belt and has four full-time employees now, it has had up to 17 full- and part-time employees during a holiday season in the past. Peggy admits the economy hasn’t been great, but said it’s not the main reason to close the shop.

“Retail is hard work,” she said. “People think you just stand there and look pretty, but it’s hard work.”

She’ll miss the customers the most, like the husbands she’s tried to steer in the right direction in choosing something special their wives will love to wear. She knows who likes white gold, that he gave her an almost identical necklace last Christmas and should choose something a little different this year.

One of the things she’ll miss is being able to do nice things for people that they don’t expect, and surprising folks with something she knows they’ll love.

She’s had husbands and wives come into the store separately, wanting to put a gift on layaway for each other. Page delighted in choosing matching watches for the couples without them knowing, and then having them come back to the store to say how much they loved the surprise.

Other times, she would give a soon-to-be bride a pair of pearl earrings to wear on her special day, just because.

“I loved creating those magic moments,” she said.

Page-Parsons will have a liquidation sale starting at noon tomorrow and lasting five weeks. Page is looking forward to actually having time to make Christmas goodies with her family this year.

The store’s jeweler, Zach Milnes, who has worked at the shop for 17 years, plans on opening his own repair shop after the first of the year in the downtown area.