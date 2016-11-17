SHARE

Parents offer to help schools heal

Recent suicides move community

The suicides of two School District 51 students this year are still sending waves of concern and change through Mesa County, community members and local officials told the School District 51 Board of Education on Tuesday.

Mary Beth Luedtke, whose children go to school in the district, told board members that she and many other parents are committed to preventing suicide.

“It’s a community responsibility to come to the table,” she said. “I just wanted to be a parent sitting up here to say I appreciate (your) efforts ... and I want to be involved and there are other parents who want to be involved.”

Luedtke is one of the few community members to speak at a school board meeting since April, when the school calendar was readopted.

“I want to see this conversation continue, not just stop at what’s happening now, but to continue it in every corner of our community,” Luedtke said. “I am committed to doing that, I want you to know that. Please don’t forget the parents in this conversation, because we’re a huge piece and we want to be there, too.”

The school district is planning to increase the frequency of intervention and awareness training for students and teachers, according to Superintendent Steve Schultz.

There were four community intervention trainings at local high schools last week, and staff from the district and the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation are in the process of meeting with students at Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade, Central and R-5 high schools, as well as the Fruita 8-9 school.

“As a district, we’re committed to doing everything we can to expand what we’ve done,” he said. “This is only the beginning of an extended effort to increase training for students, teachers and community members within the district.”

Karin Vermeulen, a school district psychologist and head of the crisis response team, said this is the seventh time this year that members of the crisis response team have gone to a school to support students and staff. That’s typically how often the team responds during an entire year.

“There’s a bigger picture,” she said. “I don’t know what is happening this year, but our community is in crisis.”

Seven students have died in School District 51 since the beginning of the school year, Vermeulen said.

Troy Ward of the Mesa County Health Department said he hopes there will be continued conversations about mental health and suicide.

“We stand by the school district and we recognize that this is not just a school district issue, this is a community-wide issue,” Ward said. “I really believe this will organically start to grow out into our community, because when kids are not afraid to talk about these subjects, that moves to their parents, too.”