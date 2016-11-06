SHARE

Partners team up to reduce suicide

Jose T. Bueno Jr. was very young — much too young to be spoken of in the past tense.

He was just 17 when he died Wednesday afternoon of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Grand Junction High School parking lot.

His death and its impossible sadness have echoed through the Grand Valley since he died, prompting sorrow and guilt and anger. And action.

School District 51 this week will host, in partnership with the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation, four hourlong Brief Suicide Intervention Training (BSIT) sessions at area high schools. The sessions, which are open to the public, discuss how to approach someone who may be suicidal, what questions to ask and how to help access resources.

The sessions will be at 6 p.m. in the high schools’ auditoriums: Monday at Grand Junction, Wednesday at Fruita Monument and Thursday at Palisade and Central.

In addition to the BSIT sessions, a task force is being formed to address the ongoing issue of suicide in Mesa County, where rates are often double or triple national averages, said Steve Schultz, School District 51 superintendent.

“No student should not have hope,” he said. “We have to deal with the realities of life, we have to move forward. I believe there is hope to provide the kinds of support that are necessary.”

Martha Graf, executive director of the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation, said the causes of Mesa County’s comparatively high suicide rate are complex and multi-faceted, including a transient population that lacks a support system or because people are unfamiliar with the resources available.

Last year, Mesa County saw 37 suicides, or 25.2 per 100,000 people, Graf said. The national rate is 12 per 100,000 people. She said guns are used in up to 80 percent of suicides and that drugs, alcohol or both were a factor in 82 percent of incidents last year; mental illness was a factor in almost all of them.

The task force, which brings together groups including Hilltop, Colorado Mesa University, HopeWest and Mind Springs Health, as well as the school district and the Foundation, will need to find new solutions and keep attention consistently focused on the issue, Schultz said, rather than being just another temporary spasm of concern.

“This event has triggered emotions for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide,” Schultz said. “Maybe people will want to hear this now.”

Graf added that though change will happen slowly, it can and must happen.

Anyone thinking of suicide or having feelings they don’t know how to deal with can call the Colorado Crisis Services hotline at 1-844-493-8255, or text “START” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

For more information, including possible warning signs, go to the American Association of Suicidology website at http://www.suicidology.org.