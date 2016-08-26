Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Perceived threat left on cop’s voicemail

By Duffy Hayes
Thursday, August 25, 2016

A Mesa County judge on Thursday cited public safety concerns in issuing a cash-only bond to a man who allegedly made a veiled threat in a voicemail message left for a police investigator looking into possible insurance and pawnbroker fraud.

“I see why ... policemen like you get shot,” was part of a message left by Victor Young, 55, Grand Junction, an African-American, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

Young was evidently upset about police placing a number of items of jewelry into evidence when he left the message, among other angry voicemails. He later called the investigator back and apologized for “being nasty” in his earlier message, police said.

Prosecutors on Thursday said they’d been in communication with law enforcement officials who were particularly concerned about the possible threat. That, plus Young’s alleged prior history of “threaten(ing) crime with intent to terrorize,” as noted in Young’s arrest affidavit, led to prosecutors to argue for a cash-only bond in the case.

Mesa County Court Judge Bruce Raaum agreed with prosecutors, saying “public safety concerns” outweighed the recommendation for a personal-recognizance bond, which was raised by Young’s public defender, and he issued Young a $1,500 cash-only bond in the case.

Young appeared Thursday advised of possible charges of insurance fraud, forgery, theft, false reporting to authorities, and providing false information on a pawn slip.

According to police, Young pawned a number of valuable items that he claimed as lost or stolen in a prior insurance claim.

He’s set to return to court on Sept. 1.

