Person hospitalized after Orchard Mesa shooting





At least one person was shot, but more victims may later be identified, after law enforcement hustled to piece together a wide-ranging crime scene on Sunday.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Amanda Erkman confirmed Sunday night that one person was shot, in the area of 32 and B 1/2 Roads, just before 2:30 p.m.

According to dispatch traffic, deputies were alerted around that time to a man with a gunshot wound to the chest who was being taken in a private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Law enforcement to the east also scrambled to apprehend the driver of a speeding flatbed pickup truck headed for Delta. The vehicle, allegedly with firearms inside, was seen leaving the area of 32 Road, according to dispatch reports.

After authorities laid stop sticks on several locations on U.S. Highway 50, and some side roads, the driver was apprehended and a woman who was in the vehicle received medical attention via an ambulance, scanner traffic indicated.

At one point, the driver eluded the sticks, traveling eastbound into the path of oncoming traffic at the west entrance to Delta on the bridge over the Gunnison River, scanner reports said.

Law enforcement briefly stopped traffic on U.S. Highway 50 as the driver of the truck they were pursuing turned back westbound, toward Delta, after nearing Olathe.

Police stopped the truck, and Sunday evening cordoned off the area of 2100 and E Roads in Delta, investigating that scene.

Scanner reports said law enforcement had seen bullet holes in the windshield of the truck.

Firearms also were reportedly in the vehicle that had been driven with the victim of a gunshot wound to St. Mary’s Hospital, dispatchers reported.

“At this point there’s no concern about the safety of the general public,” Erkman said Sunday night. “It seems to be an isolated incident.”

Erkman said the original call of a shooting or a gunshot victim came from someone at the Orchard Mesa City Market. Erkman said it appears the victim was driven there first en route to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Erkman said she couldn’t confirm a connection between the shooting on Orchard Mesa and the police pursuit through Delta.

“Part of the reason for so much of the confusion, is that (information) was coming from so many directions,” she said. “We do have the situation under control.”