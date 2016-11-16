SHARE

Police: Hash oil, bomb materials found in garage





A Grand Junction man was ordered held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after police raiding a marijuana grow and hash oil extraction system in his garage found what officers believed were homemade pipe bomb components, according to police records.

When police searched 31-year-old Sean Garibaldi’s Pear Park home at 389 Sorrel St. on Nov. 8, they came across more than 20 boxes, bags and plastic bottles containing “what appeared to be multiple varieties of black powder, smokeless powder and accelerant powder from fireworks,” an arrest affidavit said.

An officer also found “numerous small pieces of different types of plastic pipe,” many of which were capped or glued on one end and had small holes drilled in them, the report said.

“Based on my training and experiences the totality of these items together indicate that Garibaldi was attempting to make or had made small improvised explosive devices with the components,” Officer Colter Church wrote in the affidavit.

Police and other law enforcement officers from the Western Colorado Drug Task Force also found a walled-off grow room with a single marijuana plant in it and equipment they believe was for using butane to extract hash oil, the report said.

Garibaldi’s garage bore some evidence of having been through an explosion already, Church wrote.

“There were numerous holes in the ceiling and walls approximately the sizes of the butane cans going through the walls at different angles,” he wrote in the affidavit. “Several of the holes also still had butane cans impaled into the holes in the walls and ceiling. This damage appeared to have been caused by an explosion.”

Police also found a .22 caliber rifle; a large amount of ammunition in several calibers and sizes; and a safe with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, used and unused syringes, baggies, an “unknown white powder” that wasn’t identified and several pills.

Garibaldi, who Church noted was “extremely cooperative” with law enforcement, admitted that he was using butane to extract hash oil, but said the .22 caliber rifle was a gift for his son, 4. Garibaldi also said a substance found in a pan on his stove was “marijuana-infused caramel candy that he and a friend made in order to give out as gifts to their adult friends over the holidays,” the report said.

He denied knowing anything about the drugs found in the safe. He faces drug-related charges including possession with intent to distribute and a felony count of possession of explosives after his Thursday arrest.

Garibaldi is due to return to court Nov. 22 in his case.