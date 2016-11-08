SHARE

Pregnant woman shot, killed

A pregnant woman is dead and her 28-year-old boyfriend in custody in the wake of a Sunday afternoon shooting that also left another man hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound.

Shandie Case, a 25-year-old Clifton woman, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a case the Mesa County Coroner’s Office is classifying as a homicide. Case was found in the passenger seat of a car driven by her boyfriend, Alexander P. Fedak, of 3240 D¼ Road in Clifton, according to an affidavit for Fedak’s arrest.

Fedak is being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond in connection with a single vehicular eluding charge while authorities sort out what other allegations to bring against him, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said Monday in county court. Rubinstein didn’t elaborate on whether authorities suspect Fedak in Case’s death, but said he is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Rubinstein said Case was 6 months pregnant and was in the vehicle during the chase, which ranged across several jurisdictions Sunday afternoon, according to the affidavit, written by a Colorado State Patrol trooper who chased him.

Case was found dead in the passenger seat of the car Fedak was driving, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said troopers attempted to pull Fedak over at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 50 near Delta after law enforcement throughout the area were asked to be on the lookout for his car, as he was suspected to be involved with a shooting in Grand Junction, the affidavit said.

“At the time of our attempted contact, Mr. Fedak was clocked at 93 miles per hour on Highway 50,” the affidavit said. “During a subsequent lengthy pursuit in and around the Delta area, Mr. Fedak drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 50 multiple times in order to circumvent stop sticks that had been placed in the roadway.”

Fedak, who called 911 at one point before his arrest Sunday afternoon, told dispatchers that a female passenger in his car was “beyond help,” the affidavit said.

Law enforcement believed Fedak had multiple guns in his car, and wrote in the affidavit that he ran several red lights while being pursued. Troopers were able to see that Fedak was “covered in what appeared to be blood,” and that “several holes resembling bullet holes were also located in the front windshield,” the report said, although it did not elaborate on how the holes might have gotten there.

Eventually, Fedak was cornered after the chase led authorities through roads in the area southeast of Sweitzer Lake State Park near Delta, the report said.

“After several tense moments, Mr. Fedak exited his vehicle,” the affidavit said. “As he did, a small black handgun fell from his lap onto the ground. … Inside the vehicle we located a deceased female with an apparent gunshot wound to her head.”

Law enforcement believed Fedak was suicidal, Rubinstein said in court while asking for a high cash-only bond during his prosecution.

“We believe him to be a danger to himself and a danger to the community,” Rubinstein said.

A public defender asked for a personal-recognizance bond, saying that Fedak owns his Clifton home and that he has friends and family in the area. Mesa County Judge Craig Henderson denied the request and issued the high cash bond.

Fedak spoke over his attorney to address Henderson, asking in an apparent reference to his girlfriend’s death, “Can I at least go to the funeral?”

Henderson told him that will be up to the district court judge overseeing his case. Fedak is due to appear before Judge Richard Gurley at 8 a.m. Nov. 15.