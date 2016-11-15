SHARE

Professor disciplined over invite to activist

A Colorado Mesa University professor who invited a political activist to recruit his students to stump for a candidate has been disciplined.

CMU President Tim Foster said he decided to place assistant professor Stan Heister on suspension from his tenure-track position for two academic years, after the school completed a review of what happened in Heister’s class.

While Heister will continue to teach classes through spring 2017, Foster said his teaching time will not count toward tenure until the two-year probationary period is complete. Heister will also not receive a cost-of-living increase in pay or other raises during the suspension, according to Foster.

The discipline came after a review of a complaint students made to administrators in September. They said Heister invited a woman from Work for Progress, a political advocacy organization, to recruit students for jobs campaigning for Hillary Clinton. The school’s review, conducted by former Human Resources Director Barbara Case-King, revealed that Heister had actually invited representatives to two of his classes studying international business and organizational behavior.

Foster said about 40 students were subjected to the presentations during class, which were made by two different representatives from Work for Progress. The Work for Progress campaigners had sent emails to all the faculty members asking for an audience with students to recruit them to stump for the Clinton campaign. Foster said it appears Heister was the only professor to accept the request.

“I think it says that they thought about it a little harder,” he said, regarding the rest of the faculty’s lack of action in allowing Work for Progress in their classrooms. Using state resources for political campaigns, such as promoting candidates or issues during work hours, is not allowed under state law.

In his memo to Heister, Foster wrote that he had “recklessly” invited the speaker who promoted a specific political candidate, and had a “subsequent failure to assume responsibility and lack of candor.”

At one point, the campus newspaper requested the emails Heister had exchanged with Work for Progress representatives, and he said he had deleted them. CMU later provided them.

“He just wasn’t the most forthcoming with what had occurred,” Foster said.

Heister did not return phone calls or emails seeking comment on Monday afternoon. As a non-tenured faculty member, he has no means of appealing the disciplinary action and Foster’s decision is final.