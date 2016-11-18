SHARE

Pro-pot organization gathers 3,300 signatures

A group of people working to place a question on the April ballot that would allow recreational marijuana and its related businesses to operate in Grand Junction has moved a step closer to its goal.

Members of the group Grand Junction Cannabis Access Now or GJ CAN, submitted signed petitions Thursday to Grand Junction’s Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Registered agent Tanette Mucino said the group collected about 3,300 signatures to place the petition on the April 2017 ballot. GJ CAN needs 2,254 certified signatures of Grand Junction voters. Grand Junction’s clerk and recorder’s office is responsible for verifying the signatures.

“We had a really good response from people,” Mucino said. “Even people that don’t support the industry itself are excited to get the tax dollars here. They say, ‘I can’t believe the city hasn’t done it already.’ “

If approved by voters, the measure would allow business owners to apply for eight types of licenses for marijuana-related businesses, with no limits on the number of facilities that could locate in Grand Junction. Mesa County residents who have lived here at least a year and people who had previously operated medical marijuana operations in Grand Junction prior to the stores being shut down will get the first crack at opening stores in the first year, according to the proposal.

If GJ CAN is able to gather enough certified and verified signatures, the ballot language heads to the City Council for a meeting, probably by January. Councilors could approve the petition wording and adopt it by ordinance. Or, the board can submit the wording for the April 2017 ballot.

In the 2015 municipal election, there were 31,482 active Grand Junction voters, according to Stephanie Tuin, Grand Junction’s city clerk.

Mucino said she believes people have become accustomed to recreational marijuana sales in Colorado. “I feel fairly confident as long as we don’t lose too many (signatures),” she said. “I’m pretty confident that this is the right thing and this is what we need for our community.”