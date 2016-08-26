Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Quick-moving squall  wreaks a little havoc

082616_3a_lightning

After a bolt of lightning hit a tree, a large branch fell onto a roof and started a small fire at a home along 17 Road between M and N roads in north Fruita.


By Amy Hamilton
Thursday, August 25, 2016

A quick-moving storm wind-whipped trees, dropped some rain in the Grand Valley and knocked out power for about an hour on the Redlands on Thursday evening.

About 0.17 inch of rain was recorded in the valley in the early evening and winds were clocked as high as 62 mph in De Beque, said Joe Ramey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

More rain was expected to fall late Thursday night, but the chance for rain today “drops off significantly, though it’s not zero,” Ramey said.

Those up early today may have noticed some fog in the Grand Valley and temperatures dipping down to the high 40s and low 50s, which is unusual for August.

“I think as far as temperatures go (today) we’ll struggle to get out of the 70s,” Ramey said.

However, while warm temperatures have stalled, don’t expect autumn just yet. Temperatures are slated to return to the 80s for the weekend and the 90s by next week, Ramey said.

“Summer is not over,” he said.

