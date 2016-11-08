SHARE

Record voter turnout possible

Nearly two of three eligible Colorado voters cast ballots before today





Hang on, voters, it’s almost over.

Today is the last day to cast a ballot in the 2016 general election, and despite complaints about the vitriolic nature of this election cycle, the state could see a record turnout if early voting figures remain as steady as they have.

To date, about 1.8 million of the 3.1 million active registered voters had already cast a ballot by early Monday, the latest figures that were available.

That means that nearly 60 percent of eligible voters had voted before the final two days, which historically are always the most active voting days. More than 800,000 Coloradans cast ballots on Election Day in 2012.

In the last presidential election year in 2012, about 70.6 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot, slightly down from 71.6 percent in 2008, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Those early voting figures also show that Republicans have retaken their traditional lead in the number of ballots cast since voting started in mid-October. As of Monday, 7,360 more Republicans than Democrats had cast their ballots.

Unaffiliated voters trailed the two major parties, with 527,706 votes cast so far. To date, 652,380 Republicans and 645,020 Democrats have cast ballots, negating a Democratic lead that had risen to as high as 31,000.

In the expansive 3rd Congressional District, Republicans continued to outpace Democratic and unaffiliated voters. So far, nearly 103,400 Republicans had cast ballots, while 87,130 Democratic and 70,580 unaffiliated voters had done so.

Those numbers indicated the amount of voting by party affiliation and not how they had cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner reported Monday that her office was seeing brisk business, but no lines in early voting locations.

Reiner said her election workers are busy making sure everyone who cast a ballot sees those ballots counted properly to be included in today’s tabulations.

Part of that is to make sure people who are eligible to vote are the ones casting those ballots, which means comparing signatures on ballots with signatures already in the state’s voting system when residents registered to vote. If those signatures don’t match, those voters have until Nov. 16 to come in to verify they are who they say they are, Reiner said.

So far, that’s happened nearly 440 times out of nearly 50,000 ballots cast in the county

“Each signature is verified (and) the first pass is certified electronically,” she said. “The second tier ... are checked by two election judges of differing party affiliations.

“Signatures that are still deemed as not matching then go to a challenge team of election judges,” Reiner said. “The challenge team has access to more signature examples of the voter’s file. If the challenge team can’t verify it, then they are sent a letter and we ask for verification.”

Like Reiner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado is interested in making sure there are no issues with this year’s election process. If there are, that office is asking voters to report them immediately.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and have that vote counted, and not be stolen by fraud,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer said. “The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process.”