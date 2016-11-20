Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Red Cross goes door-to-door on annual smoke-alarm drive

Robby Robertson with the Red Cross of Western Colorado installs a smoke detector in a home in Niagara Village just south of North Avenue. The charity and the Grand Junction Fire Department teamed up to install up to three alarms free of charge to any area home.


By Katie Langford
Saturday, November 19, 2016

The American Red Cross of Western Colorado will install 500 free smoke detectors in Grand Junction neighborhoods before Thanksgiving, as part of an annual push to increase fire safety and awareness during the winter months.

Eric Meyers, executive director of the local American Red Cross chapter, said the nonprofit has installed more than 1,000 free smoke detectors in Mesa County homes since the national Home Fire Campaign began two years ago.

“During the colder months, people are getting their furnaces or stoves up and running and people are cooking a lot more, so you have more potential for fires,” Meyers said. “A lot of it is just that people are spending more time inside as well.”

Meyers said that volunteers will be installing 300 to 500 smoke detectors in neighborhoods that are identified as high-risk by the Red Cross and the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Volunteers installed detectors in the Niagara Village neighborhood on Saturday, and will install detectors in the Willow Wood Estates neighborhood on Monday, and the Park Wood Estates neighborhood on Tuesday.

Volunteers walk door to door and ask people if they would like a smoke detector installed in their home, but the detectors are available for free year-round, Meyers said.

For more information on obtaining a smoke detector, call 361-3956.

