SHARE

Riverside Educational Center marks decade of success, eager for more

Riverside Educational Center marks decade of success, eager for more





Over the course of 10 years, the Riverside Educational Center has grown from a small tutoring center for a handful of elementary students to an academic enrichment center that is currently serving more than 100 at-risk School District 51 students.

Executive Director Joy Hudak doesn’t want to stop there.

While the focus of the center is still tutoring and enrichment programs, the staff and volunteers who run the Riverside Educational Center also provide stability and hope to students who are often running low on both.

“There’s so much about growth that you can’t measure,” Hudak said. “We’re seeing our kids graduate and become confident adults going out into the community. I’d like to think that adding hope affects the trajectory of a lot of these kids’ lives.”

The center provides tutoring to low-income and at-risk students, as well as summer programs, service learning, case management and more.

Hudak, who started working at the center when it opened in 2006, has watched how the programs have grown and evolved.

“It was a big learning curve, because at the end of each year we would look at what works and what doesn’t and change things,” Hudak said.

Now that programs and tutoring are more and more fine tuned, Hudak and the center’s board of directors are looking to reach more students — and to raise $10,000 before Thanksgiving in order to do so.

Riverside Educational Center doesn’t just offer free tutoring and programs, but teaches students to push themselves, according to board member Angela Hegstrom.

“This is not just another handout,” Hegstrom said. “These kids are learning to help themselves.”

Longtime volunteer Lorie Sanchez said she’s watched four of her grandchildren thrive academically through the tutoring and leadership from volunteers.

“(Students) need to know that they’re not just another statistic, that people actually care,” Sanchez said. “Their lives are changing right before our eyes, and these are kids who can see a better future, instead of staying in the cycle of what their parents did. It gives them hope for the future.”