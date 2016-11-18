Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Rodeo team getting more room to roam

By Katie Langford
Thursday, November 17, 2016

Colorado Mesa University trustees on Thursday approved the purchase of a seven-acre, $590,000 parcel of land to accommodate the university’s growing rodeo team and sustainable agriculture program.

Rodeo team adviser Kevin Bates said the facility reflects the hard work and dedication that the 20-student team puts into their sport.

“The other aspect of it is a recruiting tool, so when we have kids who come to campus and are interested in learning about the rodeo team, it’s nice to have a place to show them that really represents our team,” he said.

Previously, the team used a leased property that was smaller, Bates said, and wasn’t able to accommodate the growing team. The new space, located at 3106 C Road, could hold almost double the current team enrollment, as well as their horses.

Trustee Kathleen Eck said it was a simple decision to provide students with a better facility for the rodeo team and the sustainable agriculture program.

“It’s going to be beneficial for the students, because we will actually have a dedicated property with the facilities that meet the requirements of the program now,” Eck said. “They will actually be able to have a robust program. … We want to make sure that we have the facilities that meet the requirements so that the student experience is the best it can be.”

Sophomore Lauren Stecklein said having a dedicated place for the rodeo team to practice makes it feel like the team is a part of Colorado Mesa.

“It’s going to be a really great opportunity for our team. It’s a beautiful facility and it’s going to allow us to really push ourselves, and it’s also a place to really call our own,” Stecklein said.

Junior Bailey Herrera said having more space to practice will help the team compete better at regional and national competitions.

“It’s nice to see that the college is taking more of an interest and is more committed to our team,” she said.

