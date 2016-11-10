SHARE

Roundabout plan brings out the skeptics







Despite improved safety, lower maintenance costs and other benefits, some Redlands residents still have mixed feelings about the roundabout the Colorado Department of Transportation plans to construct at the intersection of Highway 340 and Redlands Parkway.

About 160 attendees came to an open house and public meeting Wednesday night at Redlands Middle School, according to Tracy Trulove, CDOT spokeswoman. Some of them had previously signed a petition with more than a thousand signatures protesting the roundabout, like Redlands resident Sharon Young.

Young and her 10-year-old son, Ryan, came to the open house. She said she was primarily concerned about whether pedestrians could safely cross the street at the roundabout, and closely examined renderings of the project’s design to understand more about it.

Although Young had signed the petition against the roundabout, she wanted to attend to learn more. “I wanted to see what they had to say,” she said. “I still have a lot of mixed feelings here.”

“This is all about safety,” said Jory Sorensen, a teacher at Redlands Middle School who also lives on the Redlands. CDOT officials shared Federal Highway Administration statistics with attendees, showing that roundabouts can reduce all accidents by 67 percent at signaled intersections, and can reduce fatal accidents by 78 percent. Because roundabouts limit speed to less than 25 mph and also direct traffic to flow in the same direction, the chance of being in a more dangerous head-on collision or T-bone crash is much less than with a traditional intersection.

Sorensen said he was in favor of the project for that reason, and also said he sees the value in roundabouts. “I like that they keep the traffic flowing,” he said.

Others were at the meeting to protest the project, including Ron Corbett, who wore a sign around his neck that said, “stop Redlands roundabout.”

“I’m here to protest and learn more,” he said, noting that he was more satisfied with this open house than the one that was held last spring.

During the public comment period, Redlands resident Darleen Gsell presented CDOT representatives with the petition opposing the roundabout signed by 1,060 people, and asked them not to “sentence Redlands drivers to traffic hell for a year.”

The $3.9 million project is scheduled to begin in 2017 and last approximately 10 months, said Zane Znamenacek, operations engineer. The project qualified for grant money from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program due to the 28 crashes that have happened at the intersection in the past five years. Officials said 18 of them wouldn’t have happened with a roundabout.

Redlands resident Rob Fiedler, a retired Delta law enforcement officer, said he’s in favor of roundabouts and wishes people would focus on the facts and safety.

“People think yellow means speed up, they think green means speed more up, and they think red means I’ll sneak through anyway,” he said. “I hear people making insipid comments based solely on opinion.”