Scott Tipton a winner in re-election bid

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton held a comfortable lead late Tuesday in his re-election bid for a fourth term, earning enough votes in the 3rd Congressional District to defeat Democratic challenger Gail Schwartz.

The Tipton campaign knew this year’s race would be no easy task, compared to his previous re-election bids, partly because it is a presidential election year and there has been a lot of interest from voters in both parties to cast ballots.

Still, the Tipton camp was confident it had the numbers in enough of the 29 counties in the district to pull out a win.

“In my next term, my number one priority will be creating economic opportunities for all Coloradans,” Tipton said. “Our economic recovery has largely been concentrated to the Front Range and I will continue to fight for solutions to create equitable growth that spreads into southern and western Colorado.”

Part of the problem with getting final results was ballot tabulation issues in Democrat-heavy Pueblo County, which only released a portion of its results late Tuesday. Final numbers from other counties were still trickling in.

Partial results from Pueblo County, however, showed Tipton leading by more than 6,000 votes. With about 60 percent of the votes tabulated district-wide, Tipton was leading 54 percent to 41 percent, with nearly 5 percent going to the Libertarian candidate in the race, Gaylon Kent.

Schwartz, who served two terms as a state senator for a district that included Delta County, said she was disappointed in the results, and hadn’t yet conceded the race by early this morning.

Both candidates raised and spent big sums of money in the race, which also attracted some outside groups hoping to sway the election.

According to the last campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission last month, Tipton raised about $1.6 million and spent about $1.5 million. Schwartz nearly matched that, raising $1.5 million and spending about $1.4 million.

The candidates spent most of that money on commercials throughout the expansive district, nearly all of which attacked their respective opponents. Several outside groups backing the two candidates also spent thousands of dollars running negative ads attacking both candidates.

In those ads, Schwartz accused Tipton of wanting to open up federal lands for commercial use or even sale. Tipton’s campaign, meanwhile, attacked Schwartz for her support of renewable energy over coal mining and oil and gas drilling, saying she killed hundreds of local jobs, particularly in such coal counties as Delta and Moffat.

Nationally, Republicans were expected to retain their control of the U.S. House, meaning Tipton will attain some seniority among his peers in Congress.