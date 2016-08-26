SHARE

Second case of assault against man on probation





A 23-year-old man on probation for a domestic violence conviction faces a possible second-degree assault charge in a new case, after police allege he strangled a victim set to testify against him in yet another domestic violence-related case.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Marcus Dean alleges Dean “came up behind (a victim), placing his arm around her throat and began choking her,” this following an argument about the victim testifying in an upcoming hearing in which Dean is accused of assault.

After responding to an address in the 2800 block of Orchard Avenue late Wednesday, police officers said the alleged victim had bloodshot eyes and a scratchy voice, along with signs of petechial hemmorrhage in one of her eyes, bleeding that often is indicative of strangulation.

“(The victim) said Marcus continued choking her until she began to pass out and then he let go of her,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Because of his prior history, which includes two assault cases involving the same victim, Mesa County Court Judge Bruce Raaum issued Dean a $2,500 cash-only bond on Thursday.

He’s set for a return to court on Sept. 1.

By state statute, second-degree assault occurs when a person intentionally causes serious bodily injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon.

In this case prosecutors allege the deadly weapon was Dean’s hands engaged in the act of strangulation.