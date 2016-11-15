SHARE

Severance funds gone, not likely to return locally

Colorado’s state government is unlikely to give counties more of diminishing severance-tax revenues, legislators on Monday told Mesa County officials, many of whom have already heard no help is coming their way.

The state, however, should share in the pain of falling revenues, commissioners said as they met with state Sen. Ray Scott and state representatives Dan Thurlow and Yeulin Willett, all Republicans from the Grand Valley.

While Mesa County is looking at layoffs — several of which have already occurred — to balance its 2017 budget, the state is contemplating no similar actions, commission Chairwoman Rose Pugliese said.

Even though drilling has slowed to a near halt, the state Department of Natural Resources has said it won’t lay off the 100 inspectors hired to monitor new wells, Pugliese said.

“Everybody else is cutting back,” Pugliese said, urging the legislators to “push real hard on some of those departments.”

The state remains dependent on severance tax money to balance the budget, Scott said, noting that as much as $407 million has been transferred to the general fund over the last decade “so we can celebrate every legislative session that we had a balanced budget, which is (BS),” Scott said.

In general, every loss of $261,000 in severance taxes could cost about seven full-time equivalent jobs in the county, Pugliese said.

Reduced severance tax revenues could present an opportunity to remove them from revenue calculations under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, Thurlow said.

Removing those revenues, which aren’t paid directly by Colorado residents, “would be a very logical move” and might help even out peaks and valleys in those revenues, Thurlow said.

How to persuade Front Range voters of that, however, remains a question, he noted.

Republicans hold a one-vote majority in the Senate, where Scott serves as assistant majority leader.

Scott said he hoped to carry a construction-defects bill that would allow the state to move ahead and leave disputes over condominium construction to be addressed elsewhere.

Republicans are outnumbered 37-28 in the House, but nonetheless might be able to accomplish some things “at the margin,” Thurlow said.

Much work remains to be done on marijuana, including dealing with black and gray markets, Willett said.

Black markets include illegal grows and gray ones can refer to the ability for caregivers to have as many as 99 plants, which would provide far more — and more potent — marijuana than they could ever use, Willett said.