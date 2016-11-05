SHARE

Tri-State names manager of coal facility shutdowns

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association has selected the man who will oversee the shutdown of a coal-fired power plant and mine in Montrose County and a coal-fired power generation unit near Craig.

Rick Thompson will serve as the manager of transition teams, evaluating options for decommissioning the facilities, coordinating shutdown activities with employees and communities and providing them with support.

Under a recently announced regional-haze agreement, Tri-State plans to close its Nucla Station and associated New Horizon Mine by the end of 2022, and one of the Craig Station’s three generation units by the end of 2025.

“Selecting Rick as our transition manager is a meaningful step forward to fulfill our commitment to our employees and the communities affected by the retirements,” said Mike McInnes, Tri-State chief executive officer. “Rick will report directly to me and be responsible for developing a transition plan and serving as a liaison between the employees, community and other stakeholders.”

Thompson is Tri-State’s senior manager for transmission land rights and permitting. He will shift into his new role in coming weeks. He previously worked for Xcel Energy, and is a Colorado native and graduate of Colorado State University.

“We have a great responsibility to those who have served Tri-State so well over many years,” Thompson said. “I’m eager to work with our employees and the communities to plan for the future.”

The Montrose County shutdowns will affect what are currently 55 jobs at the plant and 28 at the mine. Nearly 300 people operate the three units at the Craig station, while hundreds more work at the nearby Trapper and Colowyo mines to supply the plant’s coal. The shutdowns also will have local tax-revenue, school-enrollment and other impacts.