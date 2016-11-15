SHARE

Small plane lands on I-70 near Rifle





A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 70 about a mile from the Rifle Garfield County Airport, 375 County Road 352, at 5:40 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Garfield County sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said he heard that the pilot was en route to the airport but was low on fuel when he landed on the highway near mile marker 92.

“He evidently was running out of gas and decided to make an emergency landing on the interstate,” Stowe said.

Nobody was injured in the landing, said Stowe, who added that Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation were the main agencies responding. Stowe said he believed the plan was to refuel the plane before sending it on its way.

Cedaredge resident Benjamin Miller was on his way home from working in Glenwood Springs when he passed the plane on the highway; he said it looked like it had landed safely, but responders had pushed it off the side of the road and had the engine cover open.

“It looked like just an emergency landing,” Miller said. “It’s not every day you see a plane on I-70.”

Stowe did not know where the plane flight originated.