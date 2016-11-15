Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Small plane lands on I-70 near Rifle

111516_3a_BW_plane_on_highway

Reader Benjamin Miller of Cedaredge shot this photo of a small plane that made an emergency landing Monday on Interstate 70 near Rifle. No one was hurt, according to Garfield County officials.


By Gabrielle Porter
Monday, November 14, 2016

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 70 about a mile from the Rifle Garfield County Airport, 375 County Road 352, at 5:40 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Garfield County sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said he heard that the pilot was en route to the airport but was low on fuel when he landed on the highway near mile marker 92.

“He evidently was running out of gas and decided to make an emergency landing on the interstate,” Stowe said.

Nobody was injured in the landing, said Stowe, who added that Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation were the main agencies responding. Stowe said he believed the plan was to refuel the plane before sending it on its way.

Cedaredge resident Benjamin Miller was on his way home from working in Glenwood Springs when he passed the plane on the highway; he said it looked like it had landed safely, but responders had pushed it off the side of the road and had the engine cover open.

“It looked like just an emergency landing,” Miller said. “It’s not every day you see a plane on I-70.”

Stowe did not know where the plane flight originated.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
  • Dietary Aide/wait Staff

    La Villa Grand Care Center is hiring for Must be at least 18 years of...

  • Ft Assisstant Manager

    FULL-TIMEASSISTANT MANAGERDUTIES: Knowledge ofhardware...

  • Newspaper Routes

    BUSINESS OPPORTUNITYWould you like to deliver newspapers as an Indep...

  • Delivery Route

    BUSINESS OPPORTUNITYWould you like to deliver newspapersa...

  • Purchaser

    Full time w/benefits. Looking for an energetic/hard working i...

  • Social Worker

    Full Time, Bachelor's Degree preferred.Apply online athttp...

Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy