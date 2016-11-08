Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Suicide intervention takes guts, caring

110816_3a_BW_Suicide_intervention_dah

Martha Graf, executive director of the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation, speaks at the first of four Brief Suicide Intervention Training sessions at Grand Junction High School on Monday. Comments or questions about the subject can be directed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).


By Katie Langford
Monday, November 7, 2016

Helping a child, student or friend who is at risk of suicide isn’t about being a trained professional — it’s about having the courage to ask the question and offer support.

That was the message that staff from School District 51 and the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation shared with a group of nearly 100 parents, students and community members at Grand Junction High School on Monday night.

The presentation was the first of four suicide intervention trainings the school district set up in the wake of a student suicide at Grand Junction High School on Wednesday.

Cathy Ebel, preventions coordinator at District 51, told the audience that the trainings are the first step of a larger effort to address suicide in Mesa County.

Sandy Sundstrom, who is a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher in District 51, said she was grateful for the trainings.

“We need to start talking about this subject,” she said. “We, as adults, need to have a base of how to approach it and how to help students, children or friends.”

Martha Graf, executive director of the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation, highlighted three ways to start a conversation about suicide: approach them, ask them and agree to stay safe.

“There’s a myth that talking to people about suicide increases the risk,” Graf said. “That’s not the case.”

There will be one-hour trainings at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Fruita Monument High School auditorium, 6 p.m. Thursday at the Central High School auditorium and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Palisade High School auditorium.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy