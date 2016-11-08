SHARE

Suicide intervention takes guts, caring





Helping a child, student or friend who is at risk of suicide isn’t about being a trained professional — it’s about having the courage to ask the question and offer support.

That was the message that staff from School District 51 and the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation shared with a group of nearly 100 parents, students and community members at Grand Junction High School on Monday night.

The presentation was the first of four suicide intervention trainings the school district set up in the wake of a student suicide at Grand Junction High School on Wednesday.

Cathy Ebel, preventions coordinator at District 51, told the audience that the trainings are the first step of a larger effort to address suicide in Mesa County.

Sandy Sundstrom, who is a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher in District 51, said she was grateful for the trainings.

“We need to start talking about this subject,” she said. “We, as adults, need to have a base of how to approach it and how to help students, children or friends.”

Martha Graf, executive director of the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation, highlighted three ways to start a conversation about suicide: approach them, ask them and agree to stay safe.

“There’s a myth that talking to people about suicide increases the risk,” Graf said. “That’s not the case.”

There will be one-hour trainings at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Fruita Monument High School auditorium, 6 p.m. Thursday at the Central High School auditorium and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Palisade High School auditorium.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.