SHARE

Suspect in death of boy faces host of felony charges





The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint containing a slew of charges against the 41-year-old Grand Junction man accused of pointing a gun at and fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy earlier this month.

It’s alleged that Jeremy James Mushrush, 41, drunkenly pointed a gun at Caden Eric Randolph, who was a guest in Mushrush’s home, at 3060 Sandpiper Ave. in Pear Park. The gun fired and Randolph was shot in the chest and died.

Mushrush, according to Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum, initially told investigators that his own son had fired the gun before later admitting that he had been pointing the gun at the boy.

While records describing the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the shooting are under seal, the DA’s complaint matches Raaum’s recounting of the events that night.

The most serious charge Mushrush is facing is child abuse resulting in death, a Class II felony.

He’s also facing a Class IV count of manslaughter, for “unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly (causing) the death of Caden Randolph,” according to the complaint.

He’s further facing three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, specifically a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy, a Mesa County sheriff’s investigator, and a 911 dispatcher.

Additionally, Mushrush is accused of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of child abuse for placing his own young son and a third child, age 5, under threat of injury, health or life, the complaint reads.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre previously said that Mushrush was drunk from drinking “half a pint of tequila,” and that he was handling several guns that night around Caden as well as his own son and the third child.

Three misdemeanor weapons charges against Mushrush allege he unlawfully discharged a weapon and possessed weapons while intoxicated.

Mushrush was still in the custody of the Mesa County Jail late Saturday, held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.