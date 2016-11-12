SHARE

Suspects in Molina shootings had outside help, authorities believe





A third man has been arrested in connection with the brutal triple shooting Oct. 6 in Molina, although law enforcement doesn’t believe he was anywhere nearby during commission of the crime.

Instead, 26-year-old Jacob Christopher Hoard is accused of providing logistical support for the attempted robbery through texts and FaceTime, by helping the two accused shooters navigate the winding roads up Grand Mesa to the ramshackle buildings in the 53100 block of LE 1/2 Road where victims Jim Fritz, Stephen Hufman and Shawn Moody lived, according to court records.

Hoard was arrested Nov. 4 in Cody, Wyoming, after accused 23-year-old shooter Trevaun Faison told authorities in Grand Junction that he and his father, 44-year-old Charles Faison, had help in the shooting that left all three Molina men wounded, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Trevaun Faison advised an individual named Jake Hoard assisted in the planning and execution of the robbery,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Investigator Danny Norris wrote in an affidavit for Hoard’s arrest. “He described communicating with Jake Hoard about the robbery and receiving directions to the location from Jake Hoard. Trevaun Faison also reported using FaceTime video communication as they received directions to the location.”

The affidavit included screenshots of a conversation that apparently took place between Hoard and the Faisons where Hoard seems to be giving explicit directions for how to get to Fritz’s Molina address.

Hoard has homes listed in both Cody and in Goldsboro, North Carolina, but he also has ties to Mesa County. Investigators found that he at one point lived at 49134 KE Road in Mesa, noting in the affidavit that he had no “activity on record” with the Sheriff’s Office since 2009.

Court documents aren’t clear about the alleged relationship between Hoard and Fritz, Hufman or Moody. Moody, who was shot and bludgeoned with a shovel, told police that his attacker told him, “This is for Arlos. Arlos sent this,” the affidavit said. The report gives no other mention of anyone named Arlos, however.

Both Faisons lived in Florida before their trip to Colorado, which was apparently planned with help from Hoard. The younger Faison told investigators that Hoard knew his father when they both spent time in North Carolina.

Hoard faces felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as a sentence-enhancing count of crime of violence, according to his warrant.

He is currently being held at the Park County Jail in Cody, but is expected to be moved to the Mesa County Jail in coming days, according to the Park County court clerk’s office.

In his interview with law enforcement after being arrested, Trevaun Faison allegedly admitted involvement in the robbery and shooting, telling investigators that he had come from Florida for the robbery to get marijuana and money. He also described his father as the main aggressor.

“(Trevaun Faison) said his father told him to kill the individuals as to not leave witnesses,” the report said.

Charles Faison last appeared in court Nov. 1 before District Judge Lance Timbreza, who determined that the prosecutors’ case against him would likely be enough for a conviction. He’ll appear again Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.

Trevaun Faison is not due in court again until Jan. 19, when he will appear before Timbreza for a review hearing, according to the Mesa County court clerk’s office.