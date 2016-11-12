SHARE

Teachers address Trump election

On Wednesday morning, Central High School teacher Scott Finholm went to work anticipating a wide range of reactions to the news that Donald Trump was elected to be the 45th president of the United States.

Finholm, who has taught social studies for 20 years, teaches five classes to primarily freshmen, juniors and seniors. Finholm said for the most part, his students were happy with the outcome.

“I definitely have had some anxious faces, but for the most part it’s a conservative community and students were pleased,” he said. “I was expecting some sort of bigger reaction, but it was mostly students were very pleased or very quiet.”

Finholm said he’s intentionally incorporated the election into his government classes, and talking about politics has revealed some disconnect for students.

“Part of that is social media and all of us being in our echo chambers and only seeing our side of things,” he said. “Where they live, most everyone thinks the same way they do. They are rarely challenged in their beliefs and that can be pretty jarring for them.”

That could be shock that a political opinion one student thinks is valid might be offensive to another, he said.

Lisa Crabtree, a social studies teacher at Fruita Monument High School, said talking about politics with students is a sensitive but important topic.

“I think it’s really important for us as teachers to be willing to talk to them about it. It can be difficult at times to figure out a good way to approach it, but what I use to try to guide me is, it’s not what I think, it’s about what the students think and it’s important for them to form their own opinions,” she said.

Crabtree said some of her students were shocked by the election’s outcome. “Many of them are wondering, what does this mean and what do we do now?” she said. “I think that’s definitely a concern for some students, they’re fearful for what’s coming next.”

And so Crabtree and her students discussed the limits on government and how to keep an open mind about things they don’t agree with.

“I think students are figuring out if they’re dissatisfied with results, they need to look at how will they inspire change in the future and what they want to see,” Crabtree said. “That makes me excited for the future.”

Jeremy Felt, also a social studies teacher at Fruita Monument, said he was surprised that most of his students were well-informed on complex issues.

“Kids were really respectful of each other, and it didn’t turn into shouting matches or anything like that. They could discuss issues and research without attacking individuals,” he said.

Felt said in the wake of Election Day, he’s reminded students that everyone is trying to make the country a better place.

“A lot of the time the goal is the same, and it’s just a difference of opinion on how to get to that goal — that’s what I try to remind them,” he said.