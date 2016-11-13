SHARE

Traditional long-term care insurance isn’t the only option

So what is the answer to long-term care needs? Seventy percent of seniors will need some form of long-term care. Yet Medicare, Obamacare and your health insurance policy will not help pay for those costs, which can reach or even exceed $10,000 a month.

Unfortunately, many assume their only option is to purchase traditional long-term care (LTC) insurance. LTC insurance is a type of policy that will pay benefits when the insured is unable to perform certain activities of daily living such as eating, bathing, dressing, toileting and transferring.

Traditional LTC insurance has not had a good reputation as an effective solution. From the buyer’s perspective, traditional LTC insurance has at least three serious deficiencies.

First, as with the typical health insurance policy, if the policy isn’t used, the premium payments are “lost.”

Second, to obtain cheaper premiums, the policy must be purchased before age and infirmities become an issue. Many people do not even consider LTC insurance until they are age 60 or older. By that time, the premiums may be so high that LTC insurance isn’t a realistic option.

Third, LTC policies often permit the insurance company to raise the premiums years after the policy was purchased. The hike in premiums can be significant. Just when you may need long-term care assistance, you can no longer afford the premiums.

Despite these issues, there may be situations in which traditional LTC insurance is appropriate. Encouragingly, there appears to be an acknowledgment of these issues and new types of policies have become available that address some of these issues, such as hybrid policies that combine aspects of traditional LTC insurance and life insurance. The point, however, is that there are other options to consider — options which may not have even existed just a few years ago.

As it relates to long-term care, there are two significant mistakes to avoid. The first mistake is failing to consider how long-term care needs may affect you and your family. The second mistake is to assume that traditional long-term care insurance is your only option to address the issue. There are many potential solutions — unless you wait until a crisis strikes.

■

Garrett Forsgren is a local attorney who provides free estate planning presentations. His office at Griff, Larson, Laiche and Wright can be reached at 245-8021 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Steve Wright is an attorney in Idaho Falls, Idaho.