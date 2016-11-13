Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Traffic Alert, Nov. 13, 2016

By Staff
Saturday, November 12, 2016

Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:

City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

Las Colonias Amphitheater Project: Eastbound Riverside Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday through Friday from South Ninth Street to D Road. Detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is late November, weather permitting.

B 1/2 Road Overpass Project at U.S. Highway 50 — Orchard Mesa: B 1/2 Road Overpass is closed in both directions. Eastbound B 1/2 Road is closed from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. daily from the overpass to 27 3/4 Road. Local access is provided. Anticipated completion will be early December.

Citywide Fall Leaf Removal: Use caution when crews are in the area. Leaf removal will last as long as weather permits.

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

29 Road and D Road Utility Construction — Maverik County Store: D Road east of 29 Road will be closed from 3 a.m. Sunday until 6:30 a.m. Monday. Detour route will be  D 1/2 Road and 30 Road.

South Redlands Road Waterline Construction — Ute Water Project: Roads impacted are South Redlands Roadfrom Monument Road to Rosevale Road and Rosevale Road from South Redlands Road to Little Park Road. Travel delays can be expected. Anticipated completion will be late November, weather permitting.

F 1/2 Road Water Line Replacement — Clifton Water Project: Clifton Water District is replacing an existing water line along F 1/2 Road from  30 1/2 Road to Allegheny Drive. Work hours are limited to allow School District 51 bus traffic and Kindergarten drop-off/pickup traffic at Thunder Mountain Elementary.

34 Road Water Line Replacement — Clifton Water Project: Clifton Water District is replacing a waterline along 34 Road from F Road south to the Grand Valley Canal. Construction will be near the intersection of 34 and F roads. Flaggers will move travelers around construction. Expect delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

