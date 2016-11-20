SHARE

Traffic alert, Nov. 20, 2016

Road closures and maintenance projects:

City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

■ Las Colonias amphitheater project: Eastbound Riverside Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from South Ninth Street to D Road. Detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting.

■ B 1/2 Road Overpass project at U.S. Highway 50 — Orchard Mesa: B 1/2 Road Overpass is closed in both directions. Eastbound B 1/2 Road is closed from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, between the overpass and 27 3/4 Road. Local access is provided. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting.

■ Citywide fall leaf removal: Use caution when crews are nearby. Leaf removal will last as long as the weather cooperates.

Noncity of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

■ South Redlands Road Waterline Construction — Ute Water Project: Construction continues on South Redlands Road, from Monument Road to Rosevale Road, and Rosevale Road from South Redlands Road to Little Park Road. Travel delays can be expected. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting.

■ F 1/2 Road Water Line Replacement — Clifton Water Project: Clifton Water District is replacing an existing water line along F 1/2 Road, from 30 1/2 Road to Allegheny Drive. Work hours are limited to allow School District 51 bus traffic and Kindergarten drop-off/pickup traffic at Thunder Mountain Elementary.

■ 34 Road waterline replacement — Clifton Water Project: Clifton Water District is replacing an existing waterline along 34 Road, from F Road south to the Grand Valley Canal. Flaggers will move travelers around construction. Expect delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m.,Monday through Friday.

■ Colorado Highway 340 utility work from Monument Village Shopping Center to Colonial Drive — Colorado Department of Transportation Project: Work will take place from 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday. Project requires alternating one lane traffic. Flaggers will move travelers around construction zone. Expect delays.