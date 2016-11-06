SHARE

Traffic Alert, Nov. 6, 2016

Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:

City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

■ Riverside Parkway East of Ninth Street — Las Colonias Park Access Construction: From 9 a.m.–noon Wednesday, the westbound lane of the Parkway, from Ninth Street to D Road, will be closed. From 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, the eastbound lane of the Parkway, from Ninth Street to D Road will be closed. A detour will be in place.

■ B 1/2 Road Overpass Project at U.S. Highway 50: B 1/2 Road Overpass is closed in both directions. Eastbound B 1/2 Road is closed from the overpass to 27 3/4 Road from 7 a.m– 5 p.m. daily. Local access will be provided. Anticipated completion is early December.

■ Fall Leaf Removal: Drive carefully in areas where crews are working. Leaf removal continues as weather permits.

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

■ South Redlands Road Waterline Construction — Ute Water Project: Roads affected are South Redlands Road from Monument Road to Rosevale Road and Rosevale Road from South Redlands Road to Little Park Road. Expect delays and possible lane shifts and closures during normal work hours. Anticipated completion is late November, weather permitting.

■ Patterson Road and Beechwood Street — Private Utility Project: Last week’s construction was postponed to this Monday and Tuesday. Patterson Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 27 1/2 Road to 28 Road from 7 p.m.–6:30 a.m.

■ F 1/2 Road Water Line Replacement — Clifton Water Project: Clifton Water District is replacing an existing water line along F 1/2 Road from 30 1/2 Road to Allegheny Drive. Work hours are limited to allow School District 51 bus traffic and kindergarten drop off/pick up traffic at Thunder Mountain Elementary.

■ 34 Road Water Line Replacement — Clifton Water Project: Clifton Water District is replacing an existing water line along 34 Road from F Road south to the Grand Valley Canal. Construction this week will take place near the intersection of 34 Road and F Road.

Flaggers will move travelers around construction. Expect delays. Work hours will be 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday.