Trophy deer illegally killed near Rifle

Wildlife officials are looking for the person accused of illegally killing a trophy-quality mule deer buck in a private subdivision south of Rifle on Sunday evening.

According to neighborhood eyewitnesses, at about 5:30 p.m. a person driving a gray crew cab Ford truck, possibly with dual rear wheels, stepped out of the vehicle and shot the buck on Grass Mesa Road. The person then drove away quickly, according to witnesses, leaving the carcass beside the road.

The area in which it happened is fairly open, with most homes on 40-acre parcels, but the incident happened very near a home, said Levi Atwater, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager. That home’s resident was an eyewitness.

“I’m really surprised there wasn’t a slug in that guy’s house,” Atwater said. “It was a very blatant disregard for safety and private property rights and anything even remotely resembling etiquette.”

A similar incident happened in the same area Saturday, in which several people were accused of poaching a mule deer, Atwater said. Those people were found and cited the same day, Atwater said.

In the case of Sunday’s mule deer buck, the penalties could include suspension of hunting and fishing privileges as well as a monetary fine, Atwater said.

Because he arrived on scene less than an hour after the incident Sunday, Atwater said he was able to document the scene, then field dress the buck and get the meat into a cooler so that it could be donated to a local family through Lift-Up (liftup.org).

Atwater said he encourages the person who killed the buck to come forward immediately.

Otherwise, he asks anyone with information to call him at 970-985-5882, or if they prefer to remain anonymous to contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Those with information also can dial #OGT on a Verizon phone or by email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.