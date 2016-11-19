SHARE

Trophy elk poacher will pay fine of $11,000 for kill west of Craig

Thanks to the watchful eye of a bystander, a Front Range man will pay a hefty fine for illegally taking a trophy bull elk in a coveted hunting area in Craig.

The case started in the fall of 2015, when a man watched as a hunter loaded a bull elk into a truck in an area west of Craig, near Brown’s Park. It was not bull elk hunting season there, according to authorities.

Earlier this month, Agapito Alarid II, 42, pleaded guilty in a Moffat County court to illegally shooting the animal, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Alarid had obtained a bull elk hunting license, but it was not valid for where he obtained the animal, in the Game Management 2 area. Hunters sometimes wait up to 20 years for a license to hunt in the area located in the far reaches of northwest Colorado.

Alarid will have to pay $11,000 in fines and he could lose his privilege to hunt and fish in Colorado and other states for up to five years.

A typical fine is $1,000, but because the bull elk had at least six points on one antler beam, Alarid received an additional penalty of $10,000.

The prospect of the additional fine “is a big hammer in Colorado,” said Mike Swaro, assistant area wildlife manager in Craig.

“We take our wildlife really seriously,” he said. “It’s a big detriment when somebody is looking at that kind of fine. It makes people think twice and hopefully protects that resource.”

Swaro said there are additional benefits for someone who turns in information about possible poachers. In this instance, the man who relayed information to wildlife officials is eligible to receive a bull elk hunting license in this area.

“We want to let guys know the public is out there,” Swaro said. “They may be more apt to turn in poachers.”

Swaro said the public’s help will be needed in upcoming months as the last elk rifle hunting season is coming to an end, but wildlife are visible as they have come down from the higher country.

While the amount of poaching that occurs may never be known, some wildlife officials estimate it occurs as often as legal hunting, according to wildlife spokesman Mike Porras.

“It’s a serious problem. For anybody that cares about wildlife, the wildlife belongs to them. CPW is charged with caring for them. When somebody poaches, they are stealing from the state of Colorado.”

Porras said anyone who has committed wildlife poaching or knows of an incident of wildlife poaching should report it.

Parks and Wildlife maintains a Turn In Poachers, or TIP, program and an Operation Game Thief program. The TIP program offers points or license rewards to people who report illegal takes or willful destruction of big game or turkey. The reporting party must be willing to testify in court.

Operation Game Thief pays monetary rewards to citizens to turn in poachers. Callers can remain anonymous and they do not have to testify.

Call in tips at 1-877-265-6648 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .