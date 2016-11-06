SHARE

Trump backers rally in support of energy jobs





Carroll Aamold isn’t just worried, he’s scared — for this country, for this state, for what could happen to the U.S.A. if Donald Trump isn’t elected president.

“He’s got to win,” said Aamold, a Grand Junction resident who works in the water industry. “Otherwise, we’re in trouble. Trump will turn this country in a positive direction for Colorado. (Hillary Clinton) is going to bring in 500,000 Muslims without vetting them.”

Aamold was one of more than 80 people who attended the “Energize Our Economy” rally Saturday morning in front of the Blue Heron Lake Industrial Park. Also in attendance were all three Mesa County commissioners, who each offered vigorous support for Trump.

Commissioner Scott McInnis encouraged people to continue campaigning for Trump, warning that there’s a potential for as many as five U.S. Supreme Court justices to retire in the next several years “and if the Clintons and the Democrats have that, we will have a socialistic government, I’m sure of it,” he said.

He added that a Clinton presidency would mean “dramatic change” to Second Amendment rights and that “the wildlife guardians that close our mines, and they’re proud of it, they’re like kin to her.”

The rally, organized by the Mesa County Deplorables, was focused on supporting energy workers and energy development.

“We’re rich, guys,” Matt Patterson, who founded the group, told the audience Saturday. “Look down. There is an ocean of energy right under our feet, enough to light our world and feed our families if the government lets us, and too often it doesn’t.”

Commissioner Rose Pugliese, citing Mesa County as 72 percent public federal land, said over the summer she “asked Congress to get out of our way. I told them you decide if we get to succeed or fail. This is our land, we don’t have to ask permission from you — you have to ask it from us.”

She said that on the night Clinton accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination, she sat on a couch beside her father, who immigrated to the United States from Italy when he was 21, “and he said, ‘I’m so sorry. I came here so you girls would have opportunities. I’m sorry I didn’t do more to protect you.’ “

Commissioner John Justman echoed McInnis’ warning about what a Clinton presidency would mean for the Second Amendment: “It’s about protecting ourselves from the government,” he said.

The rally ended with attendees heading to Trump’s local headquarters and then out for an afternoon of campaigning, an effort that Colorado Rep. Ray Scott said is vital even this late in the election.

“If you have relatives who are unsure how they’re voting, call them, talk to them about Obamacare,” Scott said. “How the hell can anybody in this country vote for Hillary Clinton?”