SHARE

Turnout outpaces 2008, 2012 elections

More Coloradans voted in Tuesday’s election, the first to use all mail-in ballots in a presidential year, than in the past two presidential elections.

According to data maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, nearly 83 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s races. That compared to about 71 percent in 2008 and 72 percent in 2012.

Of the 3.1 million active registered voters in the state, about 2.6 million cast a mail-in or in-person ballot by the end of voting on Tuesday.

Despite Democratic Party efforts to register voters during this election, which resulted in more registered voters than Republicans for the first time since the early 1980s, fewer of them actually cast a ballot.

About 34 percent of Republicans cast ballots this year compared to 33 percent of Democrats. Unaffiliated voters, who make up a larger portion of the electorate than the two major parties, saw even fewer votes cast at 31 percent.

How those votes were cast also revealed some interesting details.

In the two largest counties in the 3rd Congressional District, Mesa and Pueblo counties, more people voted in the congressional race than for U.S. senator.

Additionally, while U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton easily won GOP-dominated Mesa County 66 percent to 27 percent over his Democratic opponent Gail Schwartz, the Cortez Republican also easily won the Democratic-dominated Pueblo County 53 percent to 41 percent.

Four years ago, when now Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace ran against Tipton, Pace dominated his county, winning 53 percent of the vote there compared to Tipton’s 42 percent. Pace went on to capture only 41 percent of the district’s vote; Tipton won with 53 percent.

This year, Tipton defeated his opponent by a wider margin, 55 percent to 40 percent.

Schwartz said she ran the best campaign she could, but congratulated Tipton on his victory.

“We are incredibly proud of the campaign we ran and the support we had from thousands of people across the remarkable 3rd Congressional District,” Schwartz said. “I hope that this campaign season has helped (Tipton) appreciate the importance of bridging the political divide and bringing the residents of the district together on the many issues and values that unite us.”

The large turnout statewide didn’t impact changes in the Colorado Senate, where Republicans managed to maintain the same 18-17 majority that they currently hold.

In the House, however, Democrats increased their lead from a 34-31 majority to 37-28.