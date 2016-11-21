SHARE

Uber driver concerned about fees at airport

A member of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority board, Troy Ball also is a pilot, he’s run small airports and in retirement these days, he’s an Uber driver who gets the occasional fare at the airport.

So it hit home when he saw that the airport was planning to issue permits to taxi and shuttle companies — and Uber and Lyft drivers, such as himself — in 2017, and Ball questioned whether the airport was overreaching.

It looked to him as though the airport was “going crazy with something that’s pretty dog-gone trivial,” Ball told the airport board after declaring he had a conflict of interest and wouldn’t vote on the matter.

Ball’s doubts about the ground-transportation arrangements, however, presage much of the discussion that’s expected when the airport takes up its minimum standards — the airport’s requirements for businesses to operate on airport property — next year.

The airport takes in about $24,000 a year from ground-transportation payments for ground transportation. When Ball picks up or delivers a rider to the airport, he pays $2.50, which leaves about $5 for him on a standard fare of $7.50, Ball said.

Given the relatively few rides that begin or end at the airport, there’s not that much money at stake, Ball said.

There are, however, principles.

On one side is the entrepreneurial drive for him, and others, to provide a service at the airport, Ball said, conceding that his Uber “side hustle” might stretch the meaning of “entrepreneurial” a bit.

On the other side is the need, some say requirement, to treat everyone equally, meaning that if taxi companies have to pay up, so do Uber drivers.

The airport also has assured the Federal Aviation Administration that it will “run a fair and equitable operation,” said airport Executive Director Kip Turner, who also noted that taxi operators had complained to the airport about their Uber and Lyft competitors.

Representatives of two Grand Junction taxi companies, K2 and Sunshine Taxi, didn’t return phone calls.

Subjecting him to the same requirements as a taxi or shuttle company “is not equitable,” Ball said.

Ball’s concerns struck a chord with other board members, among them Rick Langley, who said he was concerned the new policy was just “creating a bunch of new regulations.”

On the other hand, said board member Paul Nelson, identifying himself as landing on the laissez-faire side of most issues, “I just don’t see this policy as being that intrusive.”

The fee schedule calls for trip fees of $2.50 for vehicles carrying one to eight passengers; $3.75 for nine to 15 riders and $8 for 16 or more passengers.

It also requires carriers to show proof of insurance to do business at the airport.

Among the more controversial requirements is that vehicles be “high quality, properly maintained and in an excellent state of repair and operated in a clean, safe and businesslike manner.”

Drivers also “shall be clean and neat in their personal appearance, professional in their demeanor and shall be courteous.”

The market should be setting those kinds of requirements, not the airport, Ball said.

The board will revisit the issue in December.