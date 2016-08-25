SHARE

University campus goes first class

Major upgrades greet CMU students as they kick off fall semester







Colorado Mesa University students who started classes Monday are enjoying more than just a clean slate for grades and a full calendar of back-to-school activities — there are a handful of new campus restaurants, a new residence hall and nine new majors or certificates this year.

While university staff have not yet taken an official student census, spokeswoman Dana Nunn said enrollment is expected to rise one to three percent, or 100 to 300 more students than the end of term fall 2015 enrollment of 9,448.

Freshman Devarius Sykes, a culinary arts student, said he visited campus many times before deciding to attend.

“It’s a great atmosphere. It feels like a home away from home, and I like the friendly environment,” he said.

Returning students, like sophomore Megan Ramstetter, are heading straight for the remodeled dining options at the University Center, including a convenience store, grill, noodle and sushi shop and Chick-fil-A restaurant.

“It looks really good and I like the changes,” she said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to have more options to eat. I live on campus, so I like that it’s so close and I don’t have to walk that far.”

Freshman Kiyah Thomas is one of the 148 students living in Wingate Hall, the newest residence hall on campus.

The new building is four stories, 43,843 square feet and cost $12.6 million. It includes elevated study lofts that are shared between two rooms.

“We’re the first people to live there and it’s beautiful,” Thomas said. “I feel like I got the best deal. I’m happy and I’m pretty sure with the new buildings going up, they’re going to continue to get better.”

Those new buildings include a $26 million engineering building, which breaks ground in September and is scheduled to be completed in January 2018, and the $12.3 million remodel and construction of a health sciences building at the former Community Hospital site, which is scheduled to be finished by July 2017.

New majors or programs of study include early childhood education, studio art, cultural resource management, cyber security, licensed practical nurse, viticulture and enology, electric lineworker and automotive service technician.

There are also seven new construction projects on the horizon for CMU. On Aug. 19, the Board of Trustees approved a capital construction request for $17.7 million from the state for four projects — an expansion and renovation of the Moss Performing Arts Center, a new electrical lineworker program, marching band storage and a combined cooling, heating and power facility on campus.

There are also plans to construct an on-campus, 91-bed teaching hotel ($15.7 million), a new residence hall ($11.4 million) and a student parking garage ($14.8 million).