Veterans honored for ‘selfless service’

More than 250 people turned out Friday to pay homage to what the outgoing chief of the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center director said was the “selfless service and self-sacrifice of America’s veterans.”

American veterans have served in times of war and responded to national disasters and humanitarian crises, and Americans “always come together to care for our veterans,” said Marc Magill, who is leaving as head of the Grand Junction veterans health care system to take over as the chief of the Chicago veterans health care system.

Among the crowd that gathered in the shadow of the Huey helicopter in the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park was Jim Morris, 70, who wore the same uniform he wore on the day he was discharged from the Army in 1971 at 115 pounds and “41 years and one week ago. It was the happiest day of my life to get out of there.”

Still, “I’m proud that I served,” he said.

He served as a medic in Vietnam, and the experience was just as depicted in the old television show “MASH,” which was set in the Korean War.

“The doctors didn’t want to be there, the nurses didn’t want to be there,” but they all worked to provide the best medical care possible, Moore said.

Many “were not welcomed home,” which makes the park in Fruita all the more valuable because it’s intended to honor Vietnam veterans’ service, he said.

“Vets are special,” said Joe Silva, a veteran himself. “It’s not easy, but they do what’s right.”

