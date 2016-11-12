Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Veterans honored for ‘selfless service’

111216_2a_hug_a_vet_CPT

Jim Morris, 70, gets a hug Friday while wearing his original Army uniform from 1971 when he was discharged after serving as a medic in the Vietnam War.


111216_2a_color_guard_CPT

Members of the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard post the colors Friday at the Veterans Day program at the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita.


111216_2a_doody_pow

Jim Doody, right, presents longtime volunteer Bob Van lderstine with a POW flag Friday at the Veterans Day program in Fruita. Doody is the founder of the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park.


111216_2a_dove_release_CPT

Doves are released at the Veterans Day program at the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita.


By Gary Harmon
Friday, November 11, 2016

More than 250 people turned out Friday to pay homage to what the outgoing chief of the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center director said was the “selfless service and self-sacrifice of America’s veterans.”

American veterans have served in times of war and responded to national disasters and humanitarian crises, and Americans “always come together to care for our veterans,” said Marc Magill, who is leaving as head of the Grand Junction veterans health care system to take over as the chief of the Chicago veterans health care system.

Among the crowd that gathered in the shadow of the Huey helicopter in the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park was Jim Morris, 70, who wore the same uniform he wore on the day he was discharged from the Army in 1971 at 115 pounds and “41 years and one week ago. It was the happiest day of my life to get out of there.”

Still, “I’m proud that I served,” he said.

He served as a medic in Vietnam, and the experience was just as depicted in the old television show “MASH,” which was set in the Korean War.

“The doctors didn’t want to be there, the nurses didn’t want to be there,” but they all worked to provide the best medical care possible, Moore said.

Many “were not welcomed home,” which makes the park in Fruita all the more valuable because it’s intended to honor Vietnam veterans’ service, he said.

“Vets are special,” said Joe Silva, a veteran himself. “It’s not easy, but they do what’s right.”

