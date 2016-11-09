SHARE

Voters OK Gateway fire tax, De Beque mosquito district

Voters in rural areas of Mesa County approved requests to increase property taxes for a fire-protection district and decided to create a mosquito-control district, but may not have given the go-ahead to fund the district they created.

Gateway and Unaweep Canyon residents approved two questions to fund their fire protection district. With 58 percent of voters (66 total) agreeing to nearly double the district’s mill levy from the current 5 mills up to a possible 10 mills, the measure passed. The property tax increase would generate a maximum of $53,577 in additional revenue for fire rescue and emergency medical services. Voters also approved making the district’s funding exempt from TABOR, with 87 voters (77 percent) voting for the exemption and 26 voters (23 percent) voting against it.

Gateway-Unaweep Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Barnett said the district has been trying to streamline the resources it has by selling old equipment. Barnett said approval of the funding will allow the department to upgrade much-needed equipment as well as match grant funding to maximize its opportunities to get new resources. “Right now we have 12 pieces of kind of terrible, hand-me-down equipment,” he said. “We really just want five or six pieces of reliable equipment.”

Residents living near De Beque voted to create a mosquito-control district on Tuesday, with 162 votes in favor of the new taxing district and 89 voting against the measure, resulting in 65 percent voting in favor and 35 percent voting against it.

However, the funding mechanism for the district’s operation also had to be approved by voters, and that election was too close to call late Tuesday, with returns at 10 p.m. showing 49 percent of the votes in favor and 51 percent of the votes against charging property taxes to raise up to $230,000 to fund the district.

With 123 votes in favor of the tax and 127 votes against it, it was not clear whether the final election results would show that voters approved the district’s funding.

Voters in the proposed district elected Cynthia Farris with 141 votes and Toni Vincenzetti with 121 votes to serve two-year terms on the board, and also selected Kim Heidel (147 votes) and Vernon Bruse (98 votes) to serve four-year terms.

Two other candidates for a four-year term, Linda Bruse and Alden Savoca, tied for the remaining seat, earning 88 votes each.

Though the town of De Beque treats for mosquitos, those living just outside the town limits were without the ability to control them on a larger scale.