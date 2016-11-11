SHARE

Western Slope lawmakers get leadership posts

Now that the elections are over and state lawmakers know who will be at the Colorado Legislature next year, those lawmakers gathered Thursday to choose their new leaders.

Three of them who will be in that leadership are from this side of the Continental Divide.

While Reps. Millie Hamner, D-Frisco, and Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, will return as members of the powerful Joint Budget Committee, which drafts the state’s annual budget, Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, was chosen to serve as assistant majority leader in the Senate.

That was possible because Republicans were able to hold on to their one-vote majority in the 35-member Senate.

Scott said he isn’t certain what committees he will serve on as a result, or whether he will chair any of them. Currently, he is chairman of the Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee.

Scott will serve under Sen. Chris Holbert, R-Parker, who was named majority leader.

As for the rest, Sen. Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, was named Senate president, Rep. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, as pro tem, and Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, as majority whip.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, re-elected Sen. Lucia Guzman of Denver as minority leader.

In the House, Democrats elected the state’s first Latina as speaker. That job went to Rep. Crisanta Duran of Denver, who has been working as majority leader.

Replacing her in that role will be Rep. KC Becker of Boulder.

For their part, House Republicans didn’t choose the current assistant minority leader, Rep. Polly Lawrence, R-Parker, to replace outgoing Minority Leader Brian DelGrosso, R-Loveland. That may be because the party lost seats in the 65-member House, going from their current 34-31 split to a 37-28 divide.

Back in the Senate, Sen. Ellen Roberts, the Durango Republican who had been serving as pro tem of the Senate, reminded her colleagues that she will be resigning her seat at the end of the year.

Rep. Don Coram, R-Montrose, is to date the only person vying to replace her, a decision that will be made by the GOP central committee for Senate District 6, which includes Montrose County.

Coram said he still plans to pursue that seat despite fellow Rep. J. Paul Brown, R-Ignacio, losing his southwest Colorado seat to Democrat Barbara McLachlan. Some Capitol observers believed Brown would vie for Roberts’ seat.