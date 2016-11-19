SHARE

Why adopt kids? ‘Because I love them,’ mom tells judge







Kasey Creech has known her children since the day they were born, though they weren’t hers officially until Friday.

Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison made her role as their mother official on National Adoption Day. Six other adoptions were finalized in her courtroom the same day, which brings the total number of adoptions in Mesa County this year to 76.

Twelve-year-old Evan Stauter and his 9-year-old sister, Jade Creech, nervously sat waiting for Judge Robison to enter the courtroom before the proceedings. They quickly relaxed after Robison swore the whole family in, and asked them about their hobbies and interests. After the adoption hearing was complete, Judge Robison gave them both stuffed teddy bears and certificates, and invited them both up to the bench to sit in her chair and let them hold the gavel.

Evan and Jade have been living with the Creech family for more than 1 1/2 years and already formed a tight bond with Kasey, their new mom. Kasey was best friends with their biological mother prior to being a foster mom for the children and has known them all their lives.

When Judge Robison asked her why she wanted to adopt them, Kasey replied simply, “Because I love them.”

Evan said he’s felt like Kasey has taken care of him and Jade for a long time, and that she bought them shoes and other essentials before they lived with her.

When Judge Robison asked how the family was getting along together, Kasey replied, “They just fit.”

The siblings also officially gained an older sister, Kasey’s biological daughter, Abbi, who was formerly an only child.

“I don’t have to worry about them someday not being here,” 14-year-old Abbi said, noting that she loves having the younger siblings around the house and that they’re quite entertaining.

Jade said it was a special day — even better than her birthday or Christmas — because it means she gets to live with Kasey and Abbi.

“She’s my permanent mom, forever,” Jade said. “It’s really amazing to be adopted.”

“I love her,” Evan said of Kasey. “She’s really nice.”

“The best thing about today is I’m part of a family now,” he said. “And I don’t have to worry about all of the files and paperwork anymore.”

Evan said he was happy and a little relieved to have the adoption finalized.

“I’m glad she took me into her home,” he said. “Today is just a really good day.”

The county expects to have 100 adoptions finalized by the end of 2016, according to Mesa County Department of Human Services spokeswoman Angeline Roles. However, there is still a need for adoptive families for 40 children currently in Mesa County and an effort to recruit 25 new foster families by Christmas. For more information, visit fostercareofmesacounty.org or call 248-2794.