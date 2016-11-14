SHARE

Wingate students count uno, dos, tres





Students at Wingate Elementary School are more talkative than ever, according to Principal Carol Wethington, though the reason why is not what you would expect.

The elementary school started an independently funded Spanish language class this year, so if students are constantly introducing themselves, counting to 10, and talking about what day of the week it is, it’s because they’re really excited to do it in Spanish.

“It has been more successful than I dreamed it would be. The kids are really responding and they just love it,” Wethington said. “What speaks to me the loudest is the fact that you hear them in the hallways. When I observe them in class, they’re engaged and paying attention, and you can feel the excitement.”

Spanish teacher Christina Ulrich-Mayer, who has taught Spanish for 12 years, bases her curriculum on conversational Spanish.

“The goal is to create that passion in them and to not have them be fearful to speak, just because they’re not used to hearing or speaking that language,” she said.

Ulrich-Mayer speaks both Spanish and English constantly, translating everything she says from one to the other, so that students are totally immersed.

If the enthusiasm students are showing is any sign, it’s working.

“It’s exciting to see how much the kids have retained, to see them walking around the halls singing the alphabet song I taught them,” she said.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most is the enthusiasm the kids have demonstrated through the class and the process of learning and wanting to understand more about the language and about different cultures.”

Wethington said the class makes it easier to talk to students about diversity.

“When you give kids knowledge, it takes away fear of the unknown,” she said. “Especially through the culture part — you can’t just teach a language in isolation. We’re introducing kids to other cultures and helping them see the world while they’re sitting in their classroom.”

The idea for adding a foreign language class was sparked when Nattana Johnson, whose son attends Wingate, applied to Dual Immersion Academy and was put on a long wait list.

The small bilingual school has a handful of spots for each new year, and when Johnson applied, she was one of more than 100 parents vying for enrollment.

So Johnson started talking to other parents, who talked to Wethington, who sent out a survey to every Wingate parent to gauge interest.

More than 70 percent of parents responded, and 90 percent of those responses said they wanted a foreign language class.

BeLingual Kids was born.

The process, Johnson said, has been longer and more complicated than expected.

“Changing anything in the school district can be very political, and you have to make sure everyone is on board,” she said. “It can take a lot longer than you expect.”

But BeLingual’s board of directors jumped through the hoops and managed to raise $23,000 for the program’s first year — no easy feat, Johnson said, considering the fierce competition for education money in Mesa County.

Now, Wethington is considering what it would look like to add another weekly class for students, and whether it’s possible to add foreign language programs to more schools.

“We obviously would like to see a program in every school in the district,” Wethington said. “I don’t think anyone would disagree that learning a second language is a good thing, but how do you fund it? We’re hoping it will move up on the priority list.”

Johnson said she wants to know if there’s a broader community interest in adding language programs to elementary and middle schools.

“I think it’s sad that just a certain amount of kids have access to Spanish classes because their parents are really involved,” she said. “We’d love to hear from the community on whether they think it should go into other schools, and if there are community members out there who are willing to support it financially.”