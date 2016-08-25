SHARE

Witness: Birgfeld blackmail story was a lie







A former client of slain Grand Junction call girl and single mother Paige Birgfeld said Thursday that early in the investigation he fabricated a story to law enforcement that she was blackmailing him in order to avoid coming under scrutiny himself.

Steven Heald, a former Delta resident, testified Thursday that, even though he seemingly gave himself a motive in Birgfeld’s 2007 disappearance by claiming she was demanding hush money to hide their sexual relationship from Heald’s wife, that story was a lie, and he had nothing to do with her death.

“She never blackmailed me,” Heald said on the witness stand. “(At the time) I am trying to protect myself and trashing someone who did not deserve to be trashed.”

Defense attorneys have presented Heald as one of several alternate suspects they say could have kidnapped and killed Birgfeld instead of Lester Ralph Jones, who is standing trial for the crime.

Law enforcement briefly investigated Heald as a suspect, but ultimately cleared him after his alibi was verified, according to testimony Thursday.

Birgfeld disappeared June 28, 2007, after returning to Grand Junction from a day picnicking in Eagle. Three days later, her car was found on fire in a parking lot not far from the Grand Junction business where Jones worked at the time. An accelerant — gasoline ­— was found to have been used in the blaze. Investigators found an empty gas can at Jones’ work station, which company officials said didn’t belong to the business.

Birgfeld’s body was discovered in 2012, partially buried in a dry creek wash in Delta County’s Wells Gulch. Jones, a former client of Birgfeld’s who was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, was arrested in November 2014 and is currently standing trial for charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Heald first appeared on law enforcement’s radar July 2, 2007, according to testimony presented Thursday — the day after Birgfeld’s car was found on fire. Heald said he had eaten lunch with Birgfeld two days before her disappearance, and when he found out she was missing, he called to tell investigators that she had mentioned that her ex-husband was coming into Grand Junction. Heald admitted Thursday that he purposefully failed to mention that he had a long history of paying for sex with Birgfeld, and that in the last year he had siphoned off about $17,000 of money from Blue Star Industries, where he worked, to pay for their trysts.

In an early, in-person conversation with investigators after the initial phone call, Heald initially claimed his only relationship with Birgfeld was buying Pampered Chef products for his company to use as customer incentives. Later, he conceded the two had a sexual relationship, but also said Birgfeld was blackmailing him. Heald told law enforcement that Birgfeld had claimed she had taken pictures of them having sex in 2005, and if he didn’t pay her $50,000, she’d show the pictures to Heald’s wife, according to earlier reports.

Heald said Thursday in court that the blackmail story was entirely fabricated.

He claimed he was afraid at first that if law enforcement knew he was paying Birgfeld for sex, his company would find out about the theft; later, when his boss found out about the theft, he was afraid his wife would find out about his relationship with Birgfeld.

“I have a history of being deceitful,” Heald said.

Heald told State Deputy Public Defender Kara Smith Thursday that he was “infatuated” with Birgfeld.

“So you were cheating on your wife with Ms. Birgfeld. … And then stealing from your boss to pay (for it),” Smith said to Heald. “Was it a bit of an adrenaline rush for you to sort of live on the edge like this?”

“Absolutely,” Heald said.

However, Heald said, he had nothing to do with Birgfeld’s death.

Smith pressed Heald about whether he said he was relieved when Birgfeld disappeared.

“I made a comment to the investigator that I felt financial relief. I have absolutely no relief that she is missing,” Heald said. “People who keep secrets don’t want those secrets exposed. ... I’m horrified by what happened to her, but my relief was that the financial responsibility was ended.”

Heald’s then-wife, Bonnie Thompson, told police that Heald was with her both the night that Birgfeld disappeared and the night her car was found on fire. Thompson was interviewed in Delta at the same time as when her then-husband was being interviewed in Grand Junction. Investigators also told Thompson the same day about Heald’s relationship with Birgfeld, according to Thompson, who testified Thursday that she has now forgiven Heald and they are a couple again.

Mesa County sheriff’s investigator Jim Hebenstreit, who headed the investigation for several years, said he thought Thompson’s confirmation of Heald’s alibi was very credible, given that she had just learned her husband had been cheating with a prostitute, which would have been a perfect time to “throw him under the bus.”

“I think that made her alibi that much more credible,” Hebenstreit said.

Hebenstreit said investigators re-questioned Thompson later, after she had divorced Heald, and her story never changed.