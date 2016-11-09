Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Woman accused of hitting man with hammer

110916_MUG_Tracy_West

Tracy West


By Gabrielle Porter
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

A Grand Junction woman who police believe smashed a hammer into a man’s head over a $30 debt she apparently believed was owed her faces felony assault and menacing charges, according to police records.

Tracy Ann West, 40, was arrested last week after police spoke to a man who said he was sitting on a curb by the parking lot of Walmart, 2881 North Avenue, when West approached him, “accused him of owing her $30 and said ‘I want my money,’ “ the affidavit said. The man told police West then pulled a full-size hammer out of her front sweatshirt pocket and smashed it into the back of his head behind his left ear. He said he had seen West in the Walmart parking lot several times before.

A second man told police around the same time that he was chased around the parking lot by a hammer-wielding woman who matched West’s description, although he wasn’t hit.

Public defender Jessica Alexander told Mesa County Judge Craig Henderson on Monday that West is homeless, unemployed and has mental health issues. Henderson ordered she be held on a $10,000 cash-only bond and return to court Nov. 15.

