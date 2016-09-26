SHARE

Woman accused of large pot grow with kids at home

A woman who denied any knowledge of more than 300 marijuana plants growing in the home she occupied with her children was arrested earlier this month.

Members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force and the Grand Junction Police Department got a search warrant for the home at 580 22½ Road, where Morissa Carr was living.

Carr, 27, claimed to only be a guest in the home. She told police she was visiting from Mississippi, and that she didn’t know about the marijuana.

During the search, officials found 386 marijuana plants at the residence, with most of them growing in the basement of the 3,400 square-foot home. Even before they entered the house, investigators noticed the smell of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Inside the house, law enforcement found materials for drying and bagging marijuana, as well as lights for the grow operation in the basement. They also found that the incoming power cables had been re-routed to circumvent the meter, and an Xcel Energy worker was called in to disconnect the exposed electrical wiring.

“They were stealing the power prior to it passing through the power meter,” said the affidavit.

Carr told investigators that her uncle lived in the house, but couldn’t remember his name. She also said she was stranded in Colorado after visiting family and having her car repossessed. Her home address listed on the Mesa County Jail’s booking report is in Gulfport, Mississippi.

She only admitted to knowing about a few plants growing outside, the affidavit said. However, she also told investigators that at least one of her children was enrolled in school and there were many personal items throughout the home that appeared to be hers or her children’s clothes or belongings.

Carr’s children were taken into custody by child-welfare officials and she was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of more than 30 plants, second-degree criminal tampering, tampering with a utility meter, and three counts of child abuse.