SHARE

Woman accused of robbing widow while she was at husband’s funeral





An Arizona woman, believed to have burglarized the Grand Junction home of a widow while she attended her late husband’s funeral last fall, faces criminal charges in Colorado and is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Candice Nicole Hough, 32, is accused of stealing about $3,000 worth of jewelry as well as various credit cards and cash from the woman during her husband’s funeral on a weekday morning last September, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police believe the Scottsdale woman’s scheme “was to target people who were attending funerals after obtaining information from obituaries,” the report said.

Police noted in the affidavit that the widow’s husband’s death had been published in the local media’s death notices, along with an obituary. When officers responded, they noticed that a window screen that was usually in a frame was leaning against an exterior wall and the window was not locked; another window screen appeared to have been pried and damaged.

Hough and a 34-year-old man were stopped by police in Aurora driving a U-Haul truck and carrying with them the widow’s wallet, checkbook and a pawn slip that showed they had recently pawned jewelry in Blackhawk, the report said.

The widow later identified the jewelry as the pieces she was missing. Other items found in the U-Haul included a Social Security card in another woman’s name, identifications for an unidentified Arizona woman, motorcycle parts, several laptops and other electronics, large knives in sheaths and other items, the report said.

Hough is also accused of using one of the widow’s stolen credit cards at a Walmart, the report said.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein on Monday asked the judge to set a high cash bond, saying it’s “hard to imagine more offensive behavior” than taking advantage of a funeral to steal from a widow.

Public defender Jessica Alexander didn’t make any bond request, saying that Hough is on a hold for an Arizona prison sentence. She is due to appear in Mesa County court Nov. 15, and faces several felony charges including burglary, identity theft and theft.