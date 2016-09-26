Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Woman asks for arrest; troopers grant her wish

RIVERA_Jamie

Jamie Rivera


By Erin McIntyre
Sunday, September 25, 2016

A woman who begged law enforcement officers to take her to jail after her significant other was arrested ended up getting her wish last week.

Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested 34-year-old Jamie Marie Rivera after she allegedly assaulted them because they refused to take her to jail.

The incident started just after midnight on Sept. 23, when troopers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the area of North Avenue and 29½ Road. According to Rivera’s arrest affidavit, the suspect in the hit-and-run was Lawrence Archuleta, who told officers he was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Archuleta was arrested, and Rivera became upset and yelled at officers to arrest her because “her man” was taken to jail. While Rivera claimed to be the driver in the accident, the trooper observed that the seat was too far away from the steering wheel for her feet to reach the pedals.

Law enforcement officers encouraged Rivera to stay at her home with her two children, but she continued to yell and started slapping one of the troopers. She hit the officer in the face, according to the affidavit, and was handcuffed and arrested.

Rivera was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on an officer.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy