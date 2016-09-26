SHARE

Woman asks for arrest; troopers grant her wish





A woman who begged law enforcement officers to take her to jail after her significant other was arrested ended up getting her wish last week.

Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested 34-year-old Jamie Marie Rivera after she allegedly assaulted them because they refused to take her to jail.

The incident started just after midnight on Sept. 23, when troopers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the area of North Avenue and 29½ Road. According to Rivera’s arrest affidavit, the suspect in the hit-and-run was Lawrence Archuleta, who told officers he was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Archuleta was arrested, and Rivera became upset and yelled at officers to arrest her because “her man” was taken to jail. While Rivera claimed to be the driver in the accident, the trooper observed that the seat was too far away from the steering wheel for her feet to reach the pedals.

Law enforcement officers encouraged Rivera to stay at her home with her two children, but she continued to yell and started slapping one of the troopers. She hit the officer in the face, according to the affidavit, and was handcuffed and arrested.

Rivera was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on an officer.