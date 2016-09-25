Yellow-billed cuckoos seen two times in Delta County

SHARE

There were two sightings of Western yellow-billed cuckoos this year, both in Delta County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The secretive birds are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering designating parts of western Colorado as critical habitat for the migratory bird, including lands along the Colorado River through Mesa County.

Sightings — which frequently involve people hearing the cuckoo’s distinctive “klak-klak” sound — have been recorded in Mesa and Delta counties in previous years.

Western yellow-billed cuckoos are generally in western Colorado during the height of summer, June 1 to Aug. 31.

The contacts this summer were west of Colorado Highway 65 as it heads up toward Grand Mesa along the Gunnison River, said Terry Ireland, fish and wildlife biologist with the agency’s office in Grand Junction.

The two Delta County contacts could be factored into Fish and Wildlife’s critical-habitat designation.

“We have changed the initial map due to comments from the proposed critical habitat mapping,” said Ann Timberman, western Colorado supervisor for the agency.

Mesa County officials have opposed critical habitat within the county.

A revised proposal for critical habitat is expected by the end of the year and the final decision some six to seven months later, Timberman said.

Timberman in the meantime said she hopes to meet with agricultural producers about the management actions they can take within critical habitat.